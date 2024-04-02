B.C. tackling 'bad-faith evictions,' banning rent hikes for having babies

The B.C. government has proposed new tenancy protections designed to prevent some "unfair rent increases" and "bad-faith evictions," officials announced Tuesday.

The amendments to the Residential Tenancy Act would stop landlords from hiking rent when tenants bring a new baby – or any child under the age of 19 – into their home, and impose new limits on landlord's use evictions.

"Nobody should have their rent increased just because they had a baby," Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon said on social media Tuesday. "This will put an end to that."

Landlords would still be able to increase new parents' rent by the annual allowable amount determined by the province.

Officials said the amendments would increase the amount of notice a landlord must provide before evicting a tenant from a unit for their own use, and increase the amount of time the landlord has to move in from six months to 12 months.

Landlord's use evictions would also be banned for purpose-built rental properties with a minimum of five units.

"While most landlords and tenants play by the rules and have respectful relationships, too many people in B.C. are still facing unfair rent hikes and evictions under false pretenses," Premier David Eby said in a news release.

The government has also been working to help landlords, Eby said, including by increasing staffing at the Residential Tenancy Branch so that disputes can be resolved faster.

Wait times have been reduced by more than 50 per cent since November 2022, according to the province.

The previously announced Money Judgment Enforcement Act is also taking effect next year, and will make it easier for people who win tenancy dispute hearings to get the money they're owed, officials said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.