VANCOUVER -- Health officials in British Columbia say adults under the age of 55 will no longer be receiving the COVID-19 vaccine made by AstraZeneca for the time being.

The update comes after a similar recommendation from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization, which was made public Monday morning.

Speaking at a news conference in the afternoon, B.C.'s top doctor said the province will follow that recommendation, at least for now.

Dr. Bonnie Henry said the province will not be giving adults younger than 55 the AstraZeneca shots "for the next few days."

"Over this past week, a signal was detected in younger people in Europe using the AstraZeneca vaccine," she said.

The doctor described the issue as a "very rare condition, with tens of millions of doses of this vaccine being used" and very few instances being reported. She said there have been fewer than 30 confirmed cases identified in the world of the condition, called vaccine-induced prothrombotic immune thrombocytopenia.

"It's a serious condition and could lead to serious outcomes," she said, so the province will suspend its use in younger recipients.

Henry called the measure a "precaution," and a decision made because there are alternative vaccines available.

She said Health Canada has reached out to the manufacturer for more information on the "risk-benefit profile" and what it means for Canadians.

The doctor said she expects to have more information in the next two to three days.

And she anticipated questions from those who've already had a dose of the vaccine in question.

"If you have received the AstraZeneca vaccine and it's more than 20 days since you've received it, there are no concerns. If you have received the AstraZeneca vaccine and have developed symptoms that are concerning, such as headaches or swelling… you can seek medical attention."

Henry said it's unlikely there will be any cases of the rare condition in Canada, but those with possible symptoms can undergo testing.

"The other thing that is important (is) we have time to understand how this will affect second doses in people who have received the AstraZeneca vaccine. It is very likely that second doses will be available but we have time between now and three to four months to understand the implications of this," she said.

Based on a tweet posted by the superintendent of schools in Surrey, B.C., it appears some front-line workers outside of the province's age-based schedule were contacted earlier in the day Monday and told they'd be given a different vaccine.

Part of B.C.'s vaccine rollout plan included giving AstraZeneca vaccines to thousands of workers, including teachers, even if they aren't part of the age group eligible to get their first shot.