

The Canadian Press





Students across B.C. and in dozens of cities and towns across Canada were urged to cut classes Friday to show their support for the battle against climate change.

Numerous events are planned, including rallies in Prince George, Kelowna, Revelstoke, Nelson, Nanaimo and Victoria -- but the largest gatherings are expected to be around Metro Vancouver where up to 5,000 students are expected at various locations.

Vancouver students intend to gather at the Vancouver Art Gallery in the downtown core and also stage a 45-minute march through city streets.

Climate Strike Canada is organized by students who say the climate crisis threatens the lives of hundreds of millions -- and widespread change is required immediately.