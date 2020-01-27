VANCOUVER -- A ski resort in Oliver, B.C. has closed one of its chairlifts for the third day, citing an investigation into a former employee.

Baldy Mountain Resort said its Sugarlump chairlift and the weekend's Nancy Greene Zone Race were affected by the investigation.

"As some of you may have heard, we are actively investigating and dealing with the actions of a former employee," the ski resort said in a post on Facebook. "We have reported several infractions of this former employee to the RCMP."

Caroline Sherrer, a spokesperson for the resort, told CTV News Vancouver the former employee was a lift mechanic.

"The ski area felt it prudent to err on the side of caution and to go over all lift safeties to ensure that all required safeties are in place and are intact," Sherrer said.

The lift was closed over the weekend and again on Monday. Sherrer said she thinks the chairlift will be able to open "soon," but that the resort is waiting for approval from Technical Safety BC.

"We wish to let you know that all of our equipment and lifts have been inspected and are operating safely and within code," the resort's Facebook post said. "However, due to procedural difficulties caused by certain stolen records, we have no choice but to wait until these matters are dealt with."

Technical Safety BC said it could not comment on the situation as Mounties are investigating, but Sherrer said the agency was sending an inspector to the resort. The RCMP said it would provide an update on its investigation on Monday.

"We at the resort are all very disappointed and saddened that the Okanagan Zone race had to be cancelled due to this situation that unfolded recently and express our deepest apologies to the families that travelled here for the event," Sherrer said.

In a news release, the RCMP said no arrests have been made or charges laid. The investigation is still ongoing, however, and anyone with information is asked to contact Oliver RCMP at 250-498-3422.