B.C. should replace RCMP with provincial police force, committee recommends

The B.C. government should create a new provincial police force to replace the RCMP, according to an all-party committee appointed to examine systemic racism and other problems in policing.

The Special Committee on Reforming the Police Act spent 15 months looking into issues such as accountability within law enforcement and responses to calls involving mental health and addictions, and developed 11 key recommendations for overhauling the province's approach to public safety.

"It has become clear that transformative change is required to achieve a new vision of policing and community safety rooted in decolonization, anti-racism, community and accountability," reads the committee's report to the legislature, published Thursday.

Among the recommendations are for B.C. to establish a new Community Safety and Policing Act, and create a provincial police agency that would be governed by that legislation.

Currently, the RCMP is the default police service for municipalities with a population under 5,000 people, as well as rural and unincorporated areas. Many larger cities are policed by the RCMP as well, including Richmond, Burnaby and North Vancouver.

While the committee credited the RCMP with "making every effort to meet and exceed evolving expectations," it also heard of numerous challenges in squaring federal, provincial and municipal policing priorities.

That included a perspective from the office of provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, which said that, “in their experience, the RCMP does not align with B.C. community culture and norms as effectively as municipal police services.”

“They emphasized the importance of ensuring the Police Act focuses on public safety and allows for local norms and expectations to be reflected in service delivery," the report reads.

Of particular concern to Henry was the criminal justice-based approach to the ongoing crisis of toxic drug overdoses. She noted that adjustments to the existing Police Act could help the province move toward decriminalization.

Asked to respond to the report Thursday, the National Police Federation union, which represents nearly 20,000 Mounties, called the idea of replacing the province's many RCMP detachments "a little odd" and "a little premature."

"From our perspective, we've done waves – numerous waves – of independent research in policing in British Columbia, and consistently British Columbians have told us that they're very satisfied with the policing they receive from the RCMP," union president Brian Sauvé told CTV News.

Sauvé acknowledged there is room for improvement in the way B.C. addresses some of the ongoing problems that have persisted for generations. He suggested providing more funding for both policing and social support services.

"What they're talking about here is overarching social problems that police have been tasked with over the last number of decades, and some of those recommendations should be considered seriously," he said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.