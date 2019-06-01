

The Canadian Press





VICTORIA BEACH, Man. - British Columbia's Oil and Gas Commission says the province is the first in Western Canada to impose legal timelines for the restoration of oil and gas wells.

The commission says the regulation is part of a new liability management plan that ensures all the costs of reclaiming oil and gas sites continues to be paid by industry.

Energy Minister Michelle Mungall says the changes address long-standing concerns raised by the public about orphaned wells.

The regulation enhances the commission's checks of a company's financial health and history to ease pressure on a fund that supports the reclamation of orphaned wells.

It says the regulation will also more quickly return inactive wells to their previous state, set a clean-up timeline and impose requirements for decommissioning wells.

The commission says about one per cent of some 25,000 oil and gas wells in B.C. are orphans that are restored through the industry-funded levy.