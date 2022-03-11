B.C. seniors reach out to CTV News for help claiming lotto prize

A couple in Surrey, B.C., who have been married for 54 years couldn’t believe their good fortune when they checked their Lotto 6/49 ticket for last Wednesday’s draw.

They matched five of six numbers plus the bonus number to claim a prize of $100,774.

“My wife, she gives me luck,” said Fathi Omari. “I never miss a draw. I played from 1970 until now and I never missed a draw.”

In those 52 years, the most he’s ever won before now is $700.

“What did you do with it?” Margit Omari joked with her husband.

“It was 10 years ago when I bought the leather jacket,” he replied as they both chuckled.

But the couple initially had a difficult time claiming their latest prize money when they contacted the B.C. Lottery Corporation and were told prizes must be claimed virtually because of the pandemic.

The Omaris don’t have a computer or a smartphone, which is necessary to complete the transaction online.

So the Omaris reached out to CTV News to explain the situation — and then called BCLC again with a reporter and camera present.

“For that amount, the only option right now is the virtual prize claims process,” a woman who answered their call said when told they had won a large prize.

Eventually, the Omaris were transferred to another BCLC employee who, upon learning the couple is not really tech-savvy, was able to book them an in person appointment at the Crown corporation’s Vancouver offices.

BCLC senior communications specialist Erica Simpson told CTV News the virtual verification process has been popular with many players since the pandemic began, but acknowledged it may not be the best option for all winners.

“It is really exciting for us, absolutely, to be able to meet our winners in person,” Simpson said. “And that’s something that will never change. We’ll always be here and ready to meet our players in person.”

The Omaris are thrilled things have worked out and look forward to collecting their prize next week.

“When you win something that big, suddenly your head spins,” Fathi Omari said. “My head was spinning. I didn’t know how to function or what to do.”

The couple has no major plans for spending their windfall but did say they hope to do something nice for their daughter.