B.C. sees record number of cases of parasite-induced gastrointestinal illness

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control is reminding the public to take precautions to prevent gastrointestinal illness after seeing a record number of infections caused by a parasite normally found in tropical and subtropical climates.

The centre says it has seen 43 cases of Cyclospora infections in the province this year, the most ever recorded by early August.

Most Cyclospora cases detected in B.C. are related to travel, but locally acquired cases are more common in the spring and summer, according to the BCCDC.

The province's previous record for this point in the year was 41 cases, and was set during an outbreak in 2017.

At least nine of this year's cases were locally acquired, meaning those infected had not travelled outside Canada or the United States, the BCCDC says.

Locally acquired cases are typically caused by eating contaminated, imported, raw produce, especially leafy greens, fresh herbs and berries, according to the centre.

"BCCDC and public health authorities are investigating all locally acquired cases to determine the possible source(s) of infection," a statement from the agency reads.

In the meantime, officials are advising people to take precautions when consuming foods that have been linked with Cyclospora infections in the past.

These include imported broccoli, lettuce, cabbage, celery, peas, snap peas, cucumbers, carrots, green onions, basil, cilantro, cherries, raspberries and blackberries, according to the BCCDC, which says locally grown produce is not known to carry the parasite.

To reduce the risk of Cyclospora and other gastrointestinal infections, the agency recommends:

Washing hands thoroughly before handling food

Washing fruits and vegetables as thoroughly as possible before eating them

Cooking fruits and vegetables when possible

Avoiding drinking untreated surface water from streams, rivers, lakes, ponds or shallow wells

The BCCDC also recommends travellers visiting countries where the risk of gastrointestinal illness is higher avoid fruits and vegetables that cannot be peeled or cooked and drink bottled water from a reputable supplier or boil their water before use.

Symptoms of Cyclospora infection include diarrhea, abdominal cramps, nausea, vomiting and "occasionally fever," according to the BCCDC, which says the illness is not usually serious, but can persist for several weeks. Young children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to have severe illness.

More information on Cyclospora can be found on the BCCDC website.