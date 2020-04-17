VANCOUVER -- New modelling released by B.C. health officials about the state of the novel coronavirus pandemic shows virus rates are slowing down in the province.

The new data, released Friday morning, also considers what next steps might be taken in the province's response.

Last month, the province shared its first modelling data set which looked at B.C.'s growth rate compared to two other areas: Hubei province in China and Northern Italy.

But in Friday's update, health officials said B.C.'s epidemic curve has been "well below projections based on the Italy and Hubei experience." As a result, using those two outbreaks are "less important" reference points for B.C.'s planning.

In B.C. hospitals currently, there is less than 50 per cent occupancy of total critical care beds. As well, the province has 681 ventilators ready in the health-care system with another 55 ready to be added. Those figures surpass the number that would be needed for the modelling based on Italy's outbreak, health officials explained.

But health officials stressed the slowing rates are because of public health action, not because of herd immunity.

Who is getting the virus?

Part of the data released included some demographics of who is getting the virus in the province. The data shows that the median age of those being tested positive for COVID-19 is 54. However, the median age of those who have died is 86.

As well, of the 707 patients that the province has risk factor information for, nearly 36 per cent had at least one chronic condition like cancer, diabetes or cardiac disease. Health officials explained that it takes time to get risk-factor information for all patients, but more information should be coming soon.

The data also shows that more women than men have tested positive for the virus. Health officials said that's likely because of the extensive testing done amongst health-care workers, which are mostly female in B.C.

What are B.C.'s next steps?

While cases appear to be levelling off in B.C., health officials are carefully considering what next steps could be taken.

To better understand that, the BC Centre for Disease Control is preparing two types of models: one that predicts possible new cases if no changes were made in restrictions, and another that uses simulations to understand what would happen if some conditions are changed.

For example, one model looks at how B.C.'s virus curve might be affected if physical distancing restrictions are slowly lifted. The model suggests that if restrictions are lifted completely, B.C. could see a significant increase in the number of patients in critical care.

Instead, health officials stressed that everyone must maintain physical distancing until directed otherwise.

Watch an American Sign Language translation of the news conference on the provincial government's YouTube page.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.