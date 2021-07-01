COVID-19 update: B.C. adds 44 cases, tops 5 million vaccine doses
Full coverage at CTVNews.ca/Coronavirus
New options for a night out: Clubs and casinos set to reopen July 1
Tracking every case of COVID-19 in Canada
More restrictions lifting in B.C. Thursday as province enters next step of COVID-19 restart
Get The COVID-19 Brief sent to your inbox
B.C.'s record-breaking state of emergency ending Wednesday night
Coronavirus vaccine tracker: How many people in Canada have received shots?
Change to unlimited crowds too late for summer fairs and festivals
COVID-19 update: B.C. adds just 29 cases as province prepares for Step 3
B.C. health officials just did their last regular live COVID-19 briefing