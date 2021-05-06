VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s top health officials will give another COVID-19 briefing Thursday, but this time they'll be presenting the latest data in Surrey.

During their live update, Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will give details on the most recent cases, deaths and outbreaks recorded in B.C.

Throughout the pandemic, Surrey has been a hotspot for COVID-19 transmission. Recent B.C. Centre for Disease Control data shows 1,760 cases were recorded in Surrey from April 18 to 24, hundreds of cases higher than surrounding communities.

There have been more than 26,000 cases in Surrey in total from January of last year to this March.

"Surrey is a hotspot, as far as COVID-19 is concerned," Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum said earlier this week, discussing a conversation he had with the premier about speeding up vaccine rollouts in the city. "We’ve been working with Fraser Health and the government to try and prioritize."

In their last COVID-19 update, Henry and Dix announced in a written statement that 572 people had tested positive in a 24-hour period. That update brought the province's rolling seven-day average for daily new cases to 719, continuing a downward trend that has been ongoing for weeks.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ian Holliday and Maria Weisgarber