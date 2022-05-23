B.C.'s rejected licence plate list includes GAS LOL, BONDVLN, WE VAPE
Some of British Columbia's more creative vehicle owners received bad news over the last two years: you can't put everything on a licence plate.
CTV News has obtained a list of rejected personalized slogans, as well as those that made it past the provincial checks, and the efforts number in the tens of thousands.
The Insurance Corporation of British Columbia didn't give the reasons why many of the submissions in 2020 and 2021 were shot down, but has said previously that some are rejected simply because they're already taken.
Others aren't allowed because they're considered in poor taste, or have religious or political connotations. Slogans tied to drugs, alcohol and speeding also aren't allowed in B.C., and anything that's a registered trademark or is too long is a "no."
Some patterns emerge, and some thought processes are exposed. For example, someone tried to secure the plate "AWOOOO."
"WOLFIE," "AROOOO" and "ARWOOO" were also tried, but all were rejected. Someone did manage to snag "WOLF-00," though.
Similarly, both "FCANCR" and "FKCNCR" were turned down, as were "BE K1ND," "BC CALM" and "BE SAFE," which may be coincidence, but appear to be tributes to B.C.'s top doctor, Bonnie Henry.
Also on the rejects list were:
- BONDVLN
- YOMAMA
- 2BAD 4U
- WROONG
- NO CO2
- GAS LOL (but GAS is among the approvals)
- SPN FED
- F8L
- MISTRS and MSTRSS
- ILL SUE
- IM LATE
- KKKKK
- BREXIT
- KUSH
- U TCHIN
- MANIAC
- ASSMAN
- MPOSBLE
- WE VAPE
- WATTUP
- CRYPTO (as well as CRYPT0, KRYPTO, KRYPT0 and CRY-PTO)
- 4EVR BS
- RUH ROH
- GDDY UP
- GIT GUD
- SLOWPOK
- PSYDUCK and SNORLAX
- D1LF
- D4DDY
- STONKS
- PRENUP (and PRE NUP and PRE-NUP)
- GOTTA P
- GOT GPS
- GH0ST, GHOST and GH0UL
- BLUEBARU, BLUSUBI and SUBAWOO
- DEMON 7, DEMON21, XDEMON, X DEMON, DEMONX and DEMON X
- PUG BUG, BUGNPUG, PUGBUGE, PUGBUGY, PUGLIFE, PUGLFE, (but PUGSTR was approved in 2020)
There are thousands more, some of which other drivers would get, and some that would have meaning to only the plate owner, all of which were turned down.
But before the province is accused of being no fun, many submissions actually did make it to B.C. licence plates, including the eyebrow raising "ICU4DK" and "MOIST-1," as well as the admission "IM WRNG" and "WIFE N2."
Among the other plates approved last year and the year before were:
- NOT BMW
- WANTED
- G-FATHR
- NO LIFE
- SEA YAA (and SEE YAH)
- MISTRY
- GRZZ1Y
- DOGGIN
- WISSLR
- NO WAY
- PI SQRE
- PRRRRR
- 2 LAZY
- HRD KOR
- BON JVI
- 7INDR
- FAT CAT
- OBI-WAN
- ROCK ON
- NO PONY
- KIBBLE
- PLAYR1
- MTN AIR
- BOX BOX
- VIOLIN
- NINJA
- SNOOP-D
- WON-LUV
- BAD D4D
- BALLIN
- SAY NO
- WDR MAN
- CALL US
- WHATEV
- TUBULR
- YEEZUS
- 1 OF 12
- BLC PRL
- CHONKY
- TRUCKY
- WARLOC
- JUST M8
- WHO KRS
- I CHILL
