VANCOUVER -- Last year was British Columbia's deadliest on record when it comes to illicit drug overdoses, the province's chief coroner says.

In an update Thursday, Lisa Lapointe announced 1,716 people died in 2020 due to toxic illicit drugs. It's a 74 per cent increase over the 2019 death toll of 984, making 2020 what the coroner's service calls the "worst year yet" in terms of overdoses.

Lapointe said it equates to 4.7 deaths per day, which is two deaths a day higher than in the previous year.

The communities that saw the highest toll in 2020 were Vancouver, Surrey and Victoria.

The majority of deaths were in men between the ages of 30 and 59. More than half died in private residences.

Fentanyl and its analogues were found in more than 80 per cent of fatal cases.

Speaking at a news conference, Lapointe said the data show the impact of COVID-19 on those facing substance use challenges in B.C.

Throughout 2020, doctors and first responders spoke out about the challenges created by the pandemic.

With borders closed, some local dealers were making their own supply, meaning users were getting inconsistent doses.

Additionally, many were using alone due to physical distancing guidelines, or were less likely to go to hospital for fear of contracting the novel coronavirus.

"Decades of criminalization, an increasingly toxic illicit drug market and the lack of timely access to evidence-based treatment and recovery services have resulted in the loss of thousands of lives in B.C." Lapointe said.

"It's clear that urgent change is needed to prevent future deaths and the resulting grief and loss so many families and communities have experienced across our province."

