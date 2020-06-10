VANCOUVER -- B.C. Premier John Horgan says the government and the provincial health officer have approved a proposal for Vancouver to be a hub city for the NHL.

Horgan made the announcement on Wednesday during his weekly media availability.

"As a result, I've written to the prime minister advising him that Vancouver and British Columbia would welcome the NHL as per the plan that was put together by the Vancouver Canucks, the NHL, and of course, public health officials," he said.

Horgan said provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has reviewed the plan, and it involves a "modification" to the quarantine plan that would allow a team to be a family entity or a bubble.

"So those individuals within that organization would stay together in that one hotel. They would travel to Rogers Arena together in private transportation," Horgan said. "Any testing would be the responsibility of the club. No interaction with the public would take place for the 14-day quarantine period."

The premier added that there were concerns that the province had not responded quickly enough to questions around the quarantine period, but Horgan was adamant that the province is not moving away from prioritizing the health of its residents "for one second."

"We're not prepared to put at risk the progress that British Columbians have made to this point in time," he said, adding that the decision now lies with the NHL.

"We love our hockey in British Columbia. We welcome the NHL to come here, and it's up to them to make that choice."

Horgan added that Tourism Vancouver has also been involved in discussions, along with the Canucks, and sees many benefits to local industries should hockey return to the city in an extended season with subsequent playoffs.

The Canucks have been "instrumental" in the process, according to Horgan, as they worked with public health, as well as officials within the culture and tourism ministry.

While the premier says he will be watching hockey regardless of where the games are played, he believes B.C. has a lot to offer the NHL, particularly over the summer months.

"If you were bringing your family to North America for the summer months to spend time while you play hockey, I can't think of a better place than British Columbia," he said. "The protocols would have to be followed. Public health is going to monitor this from beginning to end."

Horgan added that both he and Dr. Henry are excited about the proposal and that both of them had written separately to the federal government to "advance that initiative."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.