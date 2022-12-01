B.C.’s medical watchdog seeking injunction against Telus Health program

British Columbia's Medical Services Commission has applied for an injunction against a Telus Health program, alleging its billing model contravenes the province's Medicare Protection Act.

The LifePlus service, which was reviewed by the commission earlier this year, has been described as creating a "two-tiered" system by charging for services that should be covered under the B.C.'s medical services plan.

Health Minister Adrian Dix announced the application for an injunction Thursday.

"Earlier this year, I directed the Medical Services Commission to review Telus Health following complaints made by the public of illegal extra billing," he said in a statement.

"It is very important to uphold the Medicare Protection Act, which is in place to preserve our publicly managed and fiscally sustainable health-care system for British Columbia. Access to necessary medical care should be based on need and not an individual's ability to pay."

The findings of the review are not publicly available and the BC Greens have demanded they be released.

Earlier this year, Telus Health told CTV News it was co-operating with the review – and denied breaking any rules.

"We have no ability, and are fundamentally opposed, to fast-tracking publicly funded health services for a fee," a spokesperson said when asked about the LifePlus service.

LifePlus differs from Telus Health's My Care, which offers virtual doctors' appointments through a free app.

In September, Telus Health acquired an extended benefits company, and when CTV News raised concerns that the private health-care system is undermining the public system, particularly when it comes to doctors, their Chief Operating Officer defended their business model.

“Our interest is in being entirely supportive of the health-care systems we operate within and around,” said Martin Dingle, insisting Telus Health does not compete with public health care. “I think this is an increase in supply when we have a demand issue and I think that's affording solutions.”

This is a developing story on CTV News. Check back for updates.