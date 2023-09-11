B.C.'s maximum allowable rent increase for 2024 set at 3.5 per cent

The maximum rent increase B.C. landlords can impose on existing tenants next year has been set at 3.5 per cent, the government announced Monday.

This marks the second year in a row that the allowable increase has been set below the rate of inflation, as officials attempt to balance the needs of renters and property owners.

"Across the country, costs have been increasing – especially for housing – at a rate that's unsustainable for many people," Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon said in a statement.

The maximum allowable rent hike for 2023 was set at two per cent, which was met with criticism from tenants advocates and landlords alike.

While next year's increase is higher, the Ministry of Housing described it as "well below" the 12-month average inflation rate of 5.6 per cent.

Since 2018, maximum rent increases in British Columbia have been tied to inflation, matched with the rate of the Consumer Price Index from the previous summer. Prior to that, landlords could add an additional two per cent on top of inflation annually.

This is a developing story and will be updated.