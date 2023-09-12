B.C.'s health-care crisis: First look at massive markups by 'parasitic' staffing industry
Private staffing agencies stand to make huge profits from British Columbia’s public health-care system, according to exclusive documents obtained by CTV News after a seven-month freedom of information battle.
The contracts between the province’s health authorities and 16 for-profit companies detail massive markups for the provision of health-care workers – from nurses to X-ray technicians to occupational therapists – who are now propping up the faltering public system. Sources tell CTV News anywhere from a quarter to nearly all the staff in a hospital operating room or care home ward, for example, are there on a short-term contract.
Many of them have left the public system and union pensions to make much higher hourly rates while retaining the ability to choose when and where to work. The agency hires them as temp workers, taking a big slice of the pie for doing so.
For example, a unionized, health authority worker with a designation as a registered nurse in their first 10 years on the job makes roughly $45 as their base hourly wage. A recent posting from a prominent staffing agency that runs travelnurse.ca posted a week-long request for a surgical nurse in the Lower Mainland offering $52.50 per hour, with “bonus incentives” and unspecified benefits.
All but one of the contracts allows such companies to charge health authorities $75.62 for that same nurse for each hour they work, as well as any travel expenses for those working more than 50 kilometres from where they live. The markup is consistent across professions, and all offer a one per cent credit for each $500,000 spent.
The contracts all appeared to have been re-negotiated last year and are nearly identical except for two. ProMed HR Solutions’ contract has redacted the sections outlining its rates, and Ontario-based Calian Ltd’s contract was radically changed last year: until then, they had been charging $115 per hour for registered nurses provided to Interior Health alone.
A GROWING PROBLEM FOR TIGHT BUDGETS
Before the pandemic, so-called “travelling nurses” had been predominantly used in rural and remote communities where they would fill-in at smaller health-care facilities to allow for vacations, medical absences and parental leave.
But the staffing crisis that’s dramatically escalated since the COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically increased the reliance on short-term contractors, expanding to allied health-care workers like pharmacy technicians and technologists.
“I would call it a parasitic industry because they are really benefitting from the severe shortages we're seeing in our public health-care system,” said Andrew Longhurst, a health policy researcher at Simon Fraser University. “When you do the math you see about a 30 to 35 per cent markup and that's a pretty significant profit margin – you don't see that in a lot of industries, especially in an industry without a lot of overhead.”
The health authorities require the agencies to cover their workers with insurance, but also demand they sign their standard confidentiality agreement, that they cannot assign the agreement to another company, and that “there is no minimum service supply guarantee.”
TRULY A ‘LAST RESORT’?
The health minister and health authority staff have justified the use of agency staff at various times by suggesting they were the workforce that powered vaccinations, testing and contact tracing during the pandemic, that they were a “last resort” that is only called upon to fill vacant shifts when patient safety or keeping a facility open required more staff than were available from the full-time ranks.
But British Columbia has seen a seven-fold increase in payouts to those agencies as reliance on them skyrocketed and has continued after public COVID-19 testing collapsed and was abandoned in December of 2021 and many vaccinations are now carried out in pharmacies.
“This is privatization of healthcare starting with nursing services and it's not good stewardship of taxpayer dollars,” said BC Nurses’ Union president, Adriane Gear, who pointed to the better working conditions offered by agencies as a major incentive for nurses.
“We can see why nurses make this choice, but it's further destabilizing the system and steps need to be taken to keep that from happening,” she said, echoing the concerns of public health-care advocates. “The cost is not sustainable and I think if you could take a fraction of that money and invest it in the health authority nurses in better recruitment and retention strategies, that's where taxpayers' dollars should go.”
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'I haven't been able to purchase a home': What Liberal MPs are saying ahead of Trudeau arrival at caucus retreat
As Liberal MPs began to trickle into London, Ont. for the party's caucus retreat—ahead of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's arrival— the need to act on housing and better communicate their policies were the common themes that came up. MPs also dismissed concerns about summer polling. Here's some of what's being said in the halls.
Popular over-the-counter medicines for colds and allergies don't work, U.S. FDA panel says
Phenylephrine, a popular ingredient in many over-the-counter allergy and cold medicines, is ineffective in tablet form, an independent advisory committee to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration agreed Tuesday.
How a 13-year-old Canadian tech prodigy is taking the video game industry by storm
As Sony gears up for the release of a new, action-packed game, critics are not just praising its innovative features but the 13-year-old video game developer behind it.
A warning from experts: 'The deepfakes you see now are going to be the worst you're ever going to see'
As artificial intelligence technology advances, cybersecurity experts warn it’s getting easier to make convincing ads for online scams as eerily realistic-looking deepfake videos of news anchors and celebrities rapidly spread online.
As Hurricane Lee approaches Canada, here's how this season is shaping up
An above-normal hurricane season is expected for the Atlantic Ocean. Here's what that could mean for Canadians living in fear of a repeat of a like storm Fiona.
Average asking rents in Canada reached another record high of $2,117 in August: report
The Canadian rental market set a new record, according to a just-released report, with landlords asking 9.6 per cent more for new listings than they did at this time last year, resulting in an average rent of $2,117.
New discovery of a koala the size of a house cat could bridge a 30-million-year gap in the fossil record: study
Researchers have unearthed fossils of an early relative of the koala, around the size of a domestic house cat, which they say could bridge a 30-million-year gap in the evolution of the koala, one of Australia's most iconic creatures.
RCMP investigating reports of former Canadian air force members training pilots in China
The RCMP are investigating reports that former Royal Canadian Air Force pilots are training military personnel in China.
Health Canada approves updated Moderna XBB.1.5 COVID vaccine
Health Canada has approved the use of Moderna's Spikevax XBB.1.5 COVID-19 vaccine for all Canadians over the age of six months.
Vancouver Island
-
Push is on for all kids in B.C. to get free, healthy lunches
Staff at George Jay Elementary school in Victoria were busy preparing a free, nutritious lunch on Tuesday for about 30 kids. It’s food for kids who otherwise might go without at lunch.
-
Saanich police investigate 'brazen' daytime robbery
Saanich police are investigating after a man was robbed in broad daylight on a sidewalk Monday. Investigators say the man was walking eastbound on McKenzie Avenue around 3:45 p.m. when he was approached by three men on bicycles.
-
On third anniversary of B.C's promise to protect old-growth, ancient trees still falling
Conservation groups are alarmed that endangered old-growth forests continue to fall three years after B.C. promised to protect the ancient ecosystems and transform the province's approach to forestry.
Calgary
-
We need more housing': Calgary council prepares for marathon meeting to tackle housing crisis
Calgarians struggling to find a place to live are urging councillors to act quickly ahead of meeting later this week discussing the city's housing crisis.
-
Calgary man identified as victim of fatal Capitol Hill shooting
Calgary police have released the identity of a man shot to death in the community of Capitol Hill over the weekend.
-
Critical violations found in Calgary kitchen at centre of 'largest E. coli outbreak in Alberta': AHS
Alberta Health Services (AHS) says a Calgary kitchen that supplied meals to several local daycares, leading to a massive E. coli outbreak among children and staff members, failed an inspection report earlier this month.
Edmonton
-
Crown prosecutors, defence lawyers question scope of new Alberta tough-on-crime initiative
Two sides that don't often see eye to eye agree there are some problems with the province's new plan to apprehend and jail more violent and serious criminals.
-
Boyle Street Community Services closing downtown location at the end of September
Boyle Street Community Services (BSCS) is moving out of its current home, effective Sept. 30.
-
New southeast Edmonton high school named for Elder Dr. Francis Whiskeyjack
An elder and residential school survivor known as a 'lifelong learner who has dedicated his life to serving others' is the namesake of Edmonton's new southeast public high school.
Toronto
-
West Toronto camp owner 'deeply troubled' after 2 young girls allegedly sexually assaulted by teen camper
The owner of a summer camp in Toronto’s west end where a 14-year-old attendee is alleged to have sexually assaulted two young girls released a statement addressing the incident Tuesday, calling the events "deeply troubling," yet “isolated.”
-
Toronto man arrested after allegedly going on verbal tirade against TTC driver
A man who allegedly went on a 30-minute-long tirade directed at a female TTC bus driver that he filmed and posted online has been arrested and is facing several charges.
-
No new money for asylum seekers in Toronto after Chow meets with federal Immigration Minister
Mayor Olivia Chow is urging the federal government to pick up the tab needed to cover costs incurred by several Toronto churches while caring for asylum seekers.
Montreal
-
Ruling out mixed-gender bathrooms in Quebec schools disregards students' safety: trans activist
A trans activist in Montreal said Quebec's education minister is ignoring the well-being of trans and non-binary students by ruling out having mixed-gender bathrooms in the province's schools.
-
Mamadi Camara testifies at trial of man accused of attempting to kill Montreal police officer
A Montreal man who was falsely accused of trying to kill a police officer two years ago was back in court Tuesday.
-
Man declared dead is likely still alive, Quebec court reaffirms in appeal case
Quebec's Court of Appeal has upheld a ruling that overturned a missing man's declaration of death more than five years after he was pronounced deceased.
Winnipeg
-
Brandon man 'lured to his death'; Manitoba RCMP charge three people
Two men have been charged with first-degree murder and a third with second-degree murder in the homicide of a Brandon man last year.
-
$116K worth of designer sunglasses, eyewear stolen over summer: police
Two people are facing charges in connection with a spree of thefts over the summer that saw more than $100,000 worth of designer sunglasses and eyewear stolen from various stores.
-
Former Manitoba premier Gary Doer offers support to former party ahead of election
Former Manitoba Premier Gary Doer resurfaced on the province's political scene Tuesday to support current NDP Leader Wab Kinew on the campaign trail for the Oct. 3 provincial election.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. 'medicine man' accused of sexual assaults has guilty pleas withdrawn
It’s back to square one for a sexual assault case involving a man who identifies as a traditional Indigenous healer.
-
Saskatoon man has conviction tossed after calling in an overdose
A Saskatoon man found with weapons had his conviction overturned on appeal because the court said he was illegally searched after calling in a friend’s overdose.
-
New cart allows disabled golfers to enjoy Saskatoon golf course
Saskatoon’s Holiday Park Golf Course has unveiled a SoloRider golf cart, aimed at making the sport accessible to those with physical disabilities.
Regina
-
Regina mother calls for safety measures at YWCA after her 2 daughters die within 7 months
In the span of seven months, Valerie Lafontaine lost both of her adult daughters while they were living at the YWCA in Regina.
-
Province denies $2M donation intended to bring MRI service to Estevan
The province is defending its decision to turn down a donation worth $2 million intended for a new MRI machine at St. Joseph's Hospital in Estevan.
-
'Learn from it and move on': Riders look to bounce back after big loss
Tuesday marked the first day the Saskatchewan Roughriders returned to practice after their 51-6 loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Saturday.
Atlantic
-
Storm tracking: Hurricane Lee forecast cone extends across Maritimes
The forecast cone for Lee now includes all three Maritime provinces. The cone represents the area the storm will take a probable path through. The risk of stormy weather for the Maritimes continues to be Saturday and Sunday.
-
HRM Council votes against putting tents on Halifax Commons
HRM Council has voted against a proposal to convert a section of the Halifax Commons into a designated tent encampment, but did ask city staff to explore leasing private land and buying pre-made structures to address homelessness.
-
Health Canada approves updated Moderna XBB.1.5 COVID vaccine
Health Canada has approved the use of Moderna's Spikevax XBB.1.5 COVID-19 vaccine for all Canadians over the age of six months.
London
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | 'No, I did it on purpose': Jury shown dramatic video at Nathaniel Veltman murder trial
The jury at the murder trial of Nathaniel Veltman, 22, watched a surveillance video which revealed a startling scene of the accused getting arrested minutes after three generations of a London, Ont. Muslim family were run over by a pickup truck.
-
'They might as well make it an official graveyard': Grieving mother calls for changes to roadway that claimed son
Norwich Township council heard pleas for changes to a section of roadway where two teens died just over a month ago.
-
'Never seen that happen before': No punishment for mayor as council rejects integrity commissioner’s report
Integrity Commissioner Laura Dean was “shocked” and “disappointed” at Central Elgin council’s decision to reject her report.
Northern Ontario
-
Fatal Sault crash victim identified as pregnant woman
Friends and family of a 26-year-old pregnant woman are mourning her loss in one of two fatal crashes in Sault Ste. Marie last week.
-
Northern Ontario’s med school receives $10M gift
A foundation committed to promoting health care in Canada has made a $10 million gift to NOSM University.
-
Market has cooled, but it’s still a seller’s real estate market in Greater Sudbury
In spite of high interest rates, it’s still a seller’s market in Sudbury and area when it comes to home sales.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo high school senior football team benched for season due to lack of coaches, players
St. David Catholic Secondary School in Waterloo has pulled the plug on its senior football team this fall because of a lack of credible coaches and interested players.
-
'Everybody ran out': Kitchener resident was visiting Morocco when deadly earthquake hit
Kitchener resident, Doha Amine, was born in Morocco and was visiting her home country when a devastating earthquake hit on Friday night.
-
Cambridge hospital cancels 17 surgeries due to discoloured tools
The hospital says there's no chance any discoloured instruments were used in surgery and an external party has been brought in to investigate the cause.