

CTV Vancouver





The only provincially licensed marijuana shop in B.C. has officially received the green light to open its doors when pot becomes legal Canada-wide on Wednesday.

The BC Cannabis Store in Kamloops was waiting for local licensing approval until Tuesday, when city councillors voted unanimously to grant its application.

And with that, the marijuana shop at the Columbia Place Shopping Centre is all set to welcome customers at 10 a.m.

The store will have "25 cannabis consultants standing by to serve," and feature about 85 different strains of marijuana plus oils, capsules and pre-rolled joints, according to a news release from the province.

The B.C. government has received licensing applications from another 173 potential retail pot stores, but none have been approved in time for legalization day. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth confirmed this week that 62 applications have been reviewed so far, and 35 are close to being approved.

"Additional licensed cannabis retail stores will open in the coming months, as private cannabis retailers proceed through the regulatory and permit process," the province said.

None of the Vancouver stores that were licensed by the city while marijuana was federally illegal have been approved to stay open Wednesday, and some are expected to voluntarily close until their applications are granted.

But the lack of retail stores doesn't mean would-be buyers will have to drive to Kamloops for legal recreational pot. The province is selling the drug through an official website that's launching Wednesday.

Online cannabis customers will have to pay a $10 shipping fee, and any buyers who appear to be under 25 years old will be asked to prove they’re of legal age when the drugs are delivered by Canada Post.