B.C.'s Camryn Rogers wins historic silver in women's hammer throw at world championship
Canada's Camryn Rogers spun four times in the circle, then unleashed a hammer throw that soared straight into the history books.
The 23-year-old from Richmond, B.C., threw 75.52 metres to win silver at the world track and field championships on Sunday, not only Canada's first world medal in women's hammer, but the country's first women's podium finish in a field event - period.
But climbing the medal podium in her world debut didn't come as a huge surprise. It's been that kind of season for Rogers. It started when she finished fifth in her Olympic debut last summer.
“My coach and I have had a plan coming into this championship for, well, basically since we finished at Tokyo last year â€¦ dreaming of the podium and having that image in our mind every single time that I throw, every single time in the gym, every moment of every day,” said Rogers, who was the youngest thrower in the women's Olympic final.
“For it to happen and for us to be in this moment, with this medal, it's such an incredible feeling.”
American Brooke Andersen won the gold with a toss of 78.96 on her final throw. Janee Kassanavoid of the U.S. threw 74.86 to claim bronze.
Jillian Weir of Kingston, Ont., was fifth with a throw of 72.41.
Rogers' medal comes amid a breakout season for the Canadian, who shattered her own national and U.S. collegiate records with a throw of 77.67 at the NCAA championships at the same Hayward Field stadium last month. She's won three NCAA titles for Cal-Berkley.
On Sunday, she draped herself in a huge Canadian flag afterward, and waved to the crowd - delighted that there was a crowd there at all. No fans were permitted at the Olympics, including her mom Shari, who famously doesn't watch when Camryn throws. She nervously clutches a necklace her daughter gave her years ago, and turns her head away.
“Oh, my gosh, it's been incredible. For (my mom) to be in the crowd and to hug her, after everything,” she said. “Doing our victory lap, medal around my neck and holding the Canadian flag, it's just an incredible moment. I almost can't even put into words - it's just this overwhelming feeling of joy and happiness.”
Shari Rogers raised Camryn alone since her daughter was three years old. Camryn calls her mom her best friend. No surprise, it was Shari who suggested Camryn try out for track and field. Shari's a hairdresser, and had a client who was part of the Richmond Kajaks track club.
“It was so random and so sudden. January 5th, 2012. I always remember it,” Rogers said at last month's Canadian track and field championships. “Fifteen minutes before the start of the first practice of the new year. I just decided I should go. There was no way of knowing until you did it.”
Rogers is part of a strong group of Canadian women throwers who are on the rise. Sarah Mitton of Brooklyn, N.S., was fourth in the women's shot put the previous evening, the best-ever finish by a Canadian woman at the worlds.
“Every time that I put on the singlet, and have 'Canada' across my chest, I could not be more proud to be representing my country,” Rogers said. “And out there in the field, in the circle, those are the moments that you dream about, and to hit these marks to get it done, to execute the plan on the day and to bring home this medal for Canada, it's such an honour.”
Rogers will throw at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, and then call it a season.
Her celebratory plans for Sunday night? Relaxing with her mom and enjoying some ice cream.
Not long after Rogers' medal performance, Canada's Moh Ahmed finished sixth in the men's 10,000 metres.
The 31-year-old from St. Catharines, Ont., ran 27 minutes 30.27 seconds.
The top seven runners ran practically shoulder-to-shoulder over a frenzied final lap, with Ugandan world record-holder Joshua Cheptegei pulling away to win gold in 27:27.43. Stanley Waithaka of Kenya was second (27:27.90) and Jacob Kiplimo of Uganda finished third (27:27.90).
Ahmed will also race the 5,000 in Eugene, the event in which he captured silver at last summer's Tokyo Olympics.
3 dead in Indiana mall shooting; witness kills gunman: police
Three people were fatally shot and two were injured Sunday evening at an Indiana mall after a man with a rifle opened fire in a food court and an armed civilian shot and killed him, police said.
Ottawa teenager missing in the French Alps
Authorities in France say Yassin Jouali, 17, of Ottawa was last seen on July 12 while on a mountain trail with friends in the Chamonix-Mont-Blanc region of France, a resort area near the junction of France, Switzerland and Italy.
Mi'kmaw officially recognized as Nova Scotia's first language
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston, 13 chiefs and a slew of other dignitaries were in in Potlotek First Nation on Sunday morning for the proclamation of the new Mi'kmaw Language Act. The act sees Mi'kmaw officially recognized as the province's first language.
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck wed in Las Vegas drive-thru
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were wed Saturday in a late-night Las Vegas drive-thru chapel, culminating a relationship that stretched over two decades in two separate romances and headlined countless tabloid covers.
Halifax couple entertains and educates neighbours with ever-changing flags outside their home
The house belonging to local historians Dan Conlin and his wife Patricia Acheson looks like any other on their block in Halifax, except for one detail: every day, they fly a different flag outside of their house. The display is half history project and half just for fun.
Ontario police remind drivers to renew licence plates as more vehicles get hit with hefty fines
Ontario police are reminding drivers to renew their licence plates even though it's now free of charge. While Ontario scrapped the licence plate renewal fee back in March, the actual renewal process is still required.
Next Jan. 6 hearing to show Donald Trump's 'dereliction of duty'
A U.S. House committee's prime-time hearing Thursday will offer the most compelling evidence yet of then-U.S. President Donald Trump's 'dereliction of duty' on the day of the Jan. 6 insurrection, with new witnesses detailing his failure to stem an angry mob storming the U.S. Capitol, committee members said Sunday.
Second COVID-19 booster shot increases protection against severe illness with some Omicron variants: U.S. study
A study looking at the effectiveness of fourth doses of COVID-19 vaccines, run by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, has found that a second booster shot of an mRNA vaccine has significant effectiveness against severe illness with some Omicron variants.
Rage Against the Machine calls for Indigenous 'land back' at Canadian show
At this year's Bluesfest in Ottawa, rap-rock band Rage Against the Machine used their performance to highlight the violence experienced by Indigenous people across Canada.
Vancouver Island
Missing Central Saanich man found dead, RCMP and coroner investigating
A 41-year-old man missing since the early morning hours of July 8 has been found deceased, according to police and family members.
Port Hardy Hospital emergency department closed due to 'limited staffing availability'
For the second day in a row, a hospital emergency room on northern Vancouver Island is closed due to a lack of staff.
-
1 in custody after hours-long armed standoff in Victoria
Police in Victoria say an hours-long armed standoff ended Saturday night with the individual taken into custody.
Calgary
Calgary Stampede 2022 comes to an end, organizers thrilled with turnout
As of Saturday, the Calgary Stampede saw 1.109 million guests. Organizers expect the total attendance number to reach 1.2 million by the end of Sunday.
-
Cody Ridsdale, chuckwagon driver, struck by vehicle outside Calgary bar
A chuckwagon driver was among the group of people who were struck by what police are calling an impaired driver outside a Calgary bar.
Blake Shelton performs on Stampede stage while Gwen Stefani surprises fans
Blake Shelton, a Calgary Stampede favourite, took the stage on Saturday, performing in front of a sold-out crowd, but many people are still talking about the surprise performance by his wife Gwen Stefani.
Edmonton
Art and performance a win at Churchill Square
There was good weather and a great turnout this year for the partnership of two Edmonton summer festivals which wrapped up Sunday.
-
Former Vegas forward Mattias Janmark becomes newest Edmonton Oiler
The Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Mattias Janmark to a one-year, US$1.25-million contract.
-
Parishioners return to Sacred Heart of the First Peoples Church
After two years of repairs and renovations, parishioners streamed into the new Indigenized church for a rededication ceremony and the first mass back in the building since 2020.
Toronto
-
Man seriously injured in Danforth shooting
A 40-year-old man is in hospital with serious injuries after he was shot on The Danforth Sunday night.
-
Police investigating double shooting inside King West nightclub
A man is in hospital undergoing emergency surgery for critical injuries he sustained during a shooting inside a King West nightclub early Sunday morning.
Montreal
Unusually high number of sick kids bring Montreal ER to 'critical level'
The Montreal Children's Hospital said it is turning some patients away and that nurses have cut their vacations short as the emergency room has become filled in recent days with 'a significantly higher number of sick and seriously ill children.'
-
Seaplane crash in Mauricie, Que. leaves one dead, thousands without power
A 63-year-old man has died following a seaplane crash in Quebec's Mauricie region Sunday afternoon.
-
'History is going to judge all of us:' Montrealers protest Ottawa's plan to return Russian pipeline parts
Around 100 demonstrators gathered Sunday in Montreal's Phillips Square in protest of Ottawa's decision to send repaired parts of a Russian gas pipeline to Germany, violating its economic sanctions.
Winnipeg
Nine new wildfires spring up as crews, planes come to help fight massive blaze
Fire activity in northern Manitoba has picked up, as nine new wildfires have sprung up around the province, and crews continue to battle a massive blaze near Pukatawagan.
-
Scorching temperatures prompt heat warnings
Humidex values in Winnipeg hit 40 degrees Sunday afternoon.
-
Foster group looking to save wildfire-threatened pets
A local animal rescue group is looking for help to save dogs and cats left behind in wildfire-threatened Pukatawagan.
Saskatoon
Saskatoon Fire Department makes water rescue after 'party island' mishap
One person was brought back to shore unharmed after going missing near Poplar Bluffs.
-
Brits by the Bess car show takes over downtown Saskatoon
There was a British invasion of sorts in downtown Saskatoon on Sunday with roughly 60 classic cars using up the space in front of the Delta Bessborough Hotel for the 22nd running of Brits by the Bess.
-
Saskatoon police to investigate fatal officer-involved shooting near Belle Plaine
An officer involved shooting on Highway 1 on Sunday has left a 27-year-old-man dead.
Regina
-
City of Regina offering services as heat warning continues
As Regina remains under an extreme heat warning, the City of Regina has provided a list of cool down locations as well as food and water options for pickup.
-
Extreme weather leaves thousands of customers in southeastern Sask. without power
A storm that barrelled through the southeastern part of the province on Friday night had left thousands of people without power.
Atlantic
-
'Morale is at an all-time low': Staffing shortages hit N.S. daycares as province expands public system
As Nova Scotia expands its publicly-funded daycare system, operators are sounding the alarm about staffing shortages.
-
'It's amazing': Football fans descend upon Wolfville, N.S., for CFL game
Ten thousand football fans packed into Acadia University's Raymond Field to watch the Toronto Argonauts beat the Saskatchewan Roughriders in a 30-24 victory, doubling the town's population.
London
Homicide suspect arrested, Sunday
Police say they still consider 34-year-old Kodie Hearsum to be "armed and dangerous", but are now calling the homicide "an isolated incident."
-
Wingham 'rolls out' for first ever 'Ride for Dad'
Riders from across Midwestern Ontario hit the highways around Wingham this weekend in support of Prostate Cancer research and awareness.
-
Woman in critical condition after crash south of St. Thomas
A two vehicle crash has sent one woman to hospital in London, Ont. in critical condition
Northern Ontario
New wildfire in Sudbury district
The Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry confirmed a new wildfire in the northeast region late Saturday afternoon.
-
Shootings, abortion, Trump: Are fed-up Americans getting serious about getting out?
Statistics from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada show a fairly steady increase in the number of people from the U.S. who were granted permanent residence in Canada each year since 2015. After a sharp decline during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the number of successful U.S. applicants reached 11,950 in 2021.
-
Sault Ste. Marie Pridefest 2022 begins
Sault Ste. Marie's 9th annual Pridefest is officially underway. Members of the local LGBT2SQI+ community and their allies gathered at city hall for a flag raising ceremony to kick off this week's events. For some, Pridefest offers a chance for people to share their experiences and show support for one another.
Kitchener
Guelph Lake closed for missing swimmer search
The main beach at Guelph Lake Conservation Area has been shut down as emergency crews search for a missing swimmer.
-
COVID-19 vaccine prep, Magic: The Gathering theft, business forced to move: Top stories of the week
Preparation in Waterloo-Wellington for the latest COVID-19 vaccine rollout, $200,000 worth of items stolen from a board game café, and a Waterloo business forced to move for trail upgrades round out the top stories of the week.
-
Kitchener man found lying in road with stab wounds
A Kitchener man was found lying in the road near the intersection of Westmount Road and Gage Avenue around 1:40 a.m. Sunday, according to Waterloo regional police.