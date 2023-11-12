B.C.'s ban on drug use in public spaces is unconstitutional, lawsuit claims
An association of harm reduction nurses has filed a civil claim against the province and attorney general, calling B.C.’s new public drug consumption law unconstitutional.
The B.C. Supreme Court lawsuit alleges the Restricting Public Consumption of Illegal Substances Act, which was introduced on Oct. 5 and passed on Wednesday, infringes on drug users’ Charter rights.
The act prohibits the consumption of illegal drugs at sports fields, beaches, and parks; within 15 metres of playgrounds, pools and skate parks; and within six metres of building entrances. It gives police the ability to order an individual to stop using drugs in a prohibited place or direct them to leave, and then arrest them and seize the drugs if they don’t comply.
The province said the act aims to move drug use away from places where children and families gather and toward overdose prevention sites.
The claim says health organizations, Indigenous organizations and community groups “vocally opposed” the ban, as it “will put the heath and safety of (drug users) at extreme risk, especially given a dire lack of safe, legal places to use drugs and overlapping drug and housing crises in B.C.”
The ban comes after B.C. decriminalized the possession of up to 2.5 grams of certain drugs for personal use in January, a first-of-its-kind pilot in Canada that will last for three years. The suit says the primary purpose of decriminalization is to reduce engagement with the legal system.
The lawsuit claims the public consumption law creates new offences for conduct that is not otherwise criminal, namely using drugs that were decriminalized, and occupying public spaces if police believe “that person recently consumed an illegal substance, even if that person is no longer consuming or never consumed there.”
In an email to CTV News, a spokesperson for the attorney general’s office said, “It would be inappropriate to provide comment as the matter is before the courts.”
The claimant, the Harm Reduction Nurses Association, is asking the court to declare the public consumption law is beyond the provincial government’s jurisdiction, and declare that it goes against several sections of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms—including the right to life, liberty and security of the person and the right not to be subjected to cruel and unusual treatment or punishment.
It also wants the court to mandate enforcement of a ministerial order made by former health minister Terry Lake in 2016, when the overdose crisis was declared a public health emergency, which called for overdose prevention services in “any place there is need for those services.”
The claim alleges B.C. has not fulfilled that ministerial order, saying that the province doesn’t have enough overdose prevention sites and pointing out that the toxic drug crisis has only gotten worse since 2016.
According to the B.C. Coroners Service, more than 1,800 people have died from toxic drugs so far this year.
The nurses association alleges the public consumption act is “arbitrary, overbroad, grossly disproportionate and vague.”
It claims the act is inconsistent with the province’s goal to improve public health and safety and improve access to harm reduction for drug users.
The lawsuit notes that homeless people and Indigenous people are disproportionately affected by the toxic drug crisis, and therefore claims the public consumption law disproportionately targets them.
It also alleges the law will increase the risk of “serious psychological and bodily harm” via blood-borne illnesses and fatal overdoes, contrary to the right to life, liberty and security of the person, because it promotes “isolated or hidden drug use.”
According to the notice of civil claim filed Thursday, the Harm Reduction Nurses Association has 220 members across Canada and 76 in B.C. It says most HRNA members have loved ones who use drugs, and some use drugs themselves.
“HRNA’s clients and patients are predominantly people experiencing extreme marginalization (including those) whose drug use intersects with poverty, social exclusion, homelessness and/or race,” the document reads. “Members work with patients as they experience many of the harms of systemic oppression, including daily displacement by police… drug seizures and incarceration.”
None of the allegations put forward in the civil claim have been proven in court, and the province has not yet filed a response.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trump's plans if he returns to the White House include deportation raids, tariffs and mass firings
With less than a year until Election Day, Trump is dominating the race for the Republican nomination and has already laid out a sweeping set of policy goals should he win a second term.
Christmas market organizer in Kitchener, Ont. charged with fraud
The organizer of a Kitchener, Ont. Christmas market has been arrested after admitting she gambled away the deposit money of vendors.
Peter Nygard found guilty of 4 sexual assault charges, acquitted on 2 other counts
Peter Nygard, who once led a women's fashion empire, was found guilty of four counts of sexual assault on Sunday but was acquitted of a fifth count, plus a charge of forcible confinement.
Jewish school in Montreal targeted by gunfire a second time
Yeshiva Gedola, as well as another Montreal Jewish school, were also hit by bullets on Friday.
BC Green Party removes deputy leader for 'unacceptable' social media activity
The deputy leader of the BC Green Party has been removed after liking a social media post that compared Dr. Bonnie Henry to Nazi doctor Josef Mengele.
Global Affairs Canada says 234 Canadians, PRs and family members have left Gaza
Global Affairs Canada said 234 Canadians, permanent residents and their eligible family members have crossed from Gaza into Egypt Sunday.
Ottawa man arrested after allegedly inciting hate, antisemitism
An Ottawa man was arrested near Toronto this weekend after he was allegedly caught on video inciting hatred and expressing antisemitic views.
Fernandez clinches match as Canada tops Italy to win 1st Billie Jean King Cup
Leylah Fernandez beat Italy's Jasmine Paolini 6-2, 6-3 on Sunday to clinch Canada's first-ever title at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals.
Doctors Without Borders says it hasn't heard from colleagues in Gaza hospital since Saturday
International aid organization Doctors Without Borders says it hasn’t heard from medical staff stationed in the Shifa hospital in Gaza since Saturday, when staff reported they were trapped amid fighting between Israeli and Hamas forces near the complex.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island 10-year-old faces fears to teach lesson about mental health
There's a big lesson from a young person about finding the courage to vanquish the Worry Monster in all of us.
-
Power restored to 99 per cent of customers left in the dark after storm: BC Hydro
BC Hydro says almost all of the thousands of customers who lost power during a windstorm that swept across southern British Columbia have had their power restored.
-
Injectable HIV drug less accessible to patients in B.C. than other provinces: doctor
British Columbians with HIV have less access to an injectable drug compared to patients elsewhere in the country who can get a shot every two months instead of taking a daily pill, says an infectious diseases specialist.
Calgary
-
Japanese hockey players in Calgary to play exhibition series
A group of Japanese youngsters got a very Calgary welcome Saturday.
-
Ice climber killed in Kananaskis avalanche Saturday
An ice climber is dead after an avalanche in Kananaskis Country on Saturday.
-
Final building in Calgary's second Chinatown set for demolition
Out with the old and in with the new, two historic building in Calgary’s second Chinatown set to be demolished for 18-storey tower.
Edmonton
-
Images from father and son killing released Sunday in hopes of new leads: EPS
Police are asking the public for help in the shooting deaths of a father and son in southeast Edmonton on Thursday.
-
Jay Woodcroft fired as Edmonton Oilers head coach after slow start to season
Jay Woodcroft is out as head coach of the Edmonton Oilers.
-
NDP in-person pension town halls begin in Edmonton Tuesday
The Alberta NDP begins its own Alberta Pension Plan public consultation process on Tuesday.
Toronto
-
Peter Nygard found guilty of 4 sexual assault charges, acquitted on 2 other counts
Peter Nygard, who once led a women's fashion empire, was found guilty of four counts of sexual assault on Sunday but was acquitted of a fifth count, plus a charge of forcible confinement.
-
Police respond to reports of home explosion in Scarborough, search for potential occupant
A house reportedly exploded in Scarborough on Sunday morning.
-
The most viewed home in Canada is a $14 million house west of Toronto: report
A multi-million-dollar house in Milton, Ont. is unofficially dubbed the 'Bugatti' of luxury real estate, which may be why it was the most viewed home in Canada on Zoocasa last month.
Montreal
-
Jewish school in Montreal targeted by gunfire a second time
Yeshiva Gedola, as well as another Montreal Jewish school, were also hit by bullets on Friday.
-
Fernandez clinches match as Canada tops Italy to win 1st Billie Jean King Cup
Leylah Fernandez beat Italy's Jasmine Paolini 6-2, 6-3 on Sunday to clinch Canada's first-ever title at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals.
-
Man arrested after woman's body found in the Eastern Townships
A man was arrested Saturday in connection with the death of a woman in the Eastern Townships.
Winnipeg
-
Police investigating Osborne Village triple stabbing
Three people are in hospital after a stabbing incident in Osborne Village Sunday afternoon.
-
-
Peter Nygard found guilty of 4 sexual assault charges, acquitted on 2 other counts
Peter Nygard, who once led a women's fashion empire, was found guilty of four counts of sexual assault on Sunday but was acquitted of a fifth count, plus a charge of forcible confinement.
Saskatoon
-
Riders' Nic Marshall arrested after alleged gun possession in Georgia, team says
Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive back Nic Marshall was arrested on a gun possession charge, according to the team.
-
Saskatoon Hilltops win their 23rd Canadian Bowl national championship
The Saskatoon Hilltops won the national junior football championship in Vancouver Island on Saturday, defeating Langford, B.C.’s Westshore Rebels 17 to 10.
-
Saskatoon man who went into medical distress while in custody is now recovering, police say
A Saskatoon man who was in critical condition after experiencing a medical emergency in a police holding cell is now in stable condition, police say.
Regina
-
Riders' Nic Marshall arrested after alleged gun possession in Georgia, team says
Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive back Nic Marshall was arrested on a gun possession charge, according to the team.
-
'Put a stop to it': Demonstrators in Regina renew calls for ceasefire in Gaza
Hundreds of supporters gathered on the grounds of the Saskatchewan Legislative Building calling for a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict in Gaza.
-
Team Sask. prevails in hometown victory for 2023 mixed curling championships
It was a gold medal performance in front of a hometown crowd for Team Saskatchewan at this year's Canadian Mixed Curling Championship in Swift Current.
Atlantic
-
Atlantic Canadians among the biggest spenders at Christmas: Retail Council of Canada
The Retail Council of Canada’s most recent survey is showing people from coast-to-coast are still putting out plenty of cash around Christmas time, especially in Atlantic Canada.
-
AIM task force expected to release conclusion report by end of November
American Iron and Metal’s operations on the Saint John Harbour have been suspended for almost two months since the fire on Sept. 15.
-
41-year-old man charged with attempted murder after stabbing in Sackville
The Halifax District RCMP say a man has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing incident at a home in Middle Sackville around 6:10 p.m. on Saturday.
London
-
Pedestrian struck: serious motor vehicle collision in North London Sunday
London Police have closed a section of Adelaide Street tonight as they investigate a serious collision involving a pedestrian
-
'Came across an e-bike in cornfield': New lead in case of missing St. Thomas, Ont. man
Police are searching a rural farmer’s field outside of St. Thomas for a man missing since Aug. 1, 2023. 'Officers attended an address in the county following up with the lead on missing person Kyle Hancock,' explained Sgt. Travis Sandham of the St. Thomas Police Service.
-
Lastman’s Bad Boy nears bankruptcy, undergoing 'restructuring' proceedings
Citing a 'challenging economic environment,' Lastman’s Bad Boy has filed a notice of intention under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act as it undergoes restructuring proceedings. The company said all stores — including its London location — remain open.
Northern Ontario
-
Victim identified in Moose Factory death investigation
Ontario Provincial Police have release the name of the victim in the ongoing death investigation being conducted in Moose Factory with Nishnawbe-Aski Police Service and are looking for video footage from the area between Nov. 6 and Nov. 7.
-
Freedom Sisters turning the Sault purple
A campaign is underway in Sault Ste. Marie to turn the city purple in an effort to raise awareness of violence against women.
-
Body of wanted man discovered in wooded area in Sudbury
Sudbury police say they have discovered a second body in the wooded area west of McNeil Boulevard.
Kitchener
-
Christmas market organizer in Kitchener, Ont. charged with fraud
The organizer of a Kitchener, Ont. Christmas market has been arrested after admitting she gambled away the deposit money of vendors.
-
'We need to have our closure': Sister seeks answers for brother’s murder following arrests
The sister of a murdered Kitchener man is speaking out about her brother, his legacy and the arrests for his kidnapping and murder.
-
Two youths stabbed at Cambridge mall
Two youths were stabbed, and another arrested, after a fight broke out at Cambridge Centre Mall.