B.C. reveals 60,000-unit housing target for 10 municipalities

Ten municipalities in B.C. must build a total of 60,103 housing units over the next five years, B.C. Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon announced Tuesday.

At a news conference Kahlon revealed the housing targets assigned to communities including Vancouver, Victoria and Kamloops, as part of the province’s plan to increase the housing supply in the places that need it most.

Kahlon announced the plan and the 10 selected municipalities back in May, aiming to reduce red tape and speed up the building process to help with housing affordability for families.

The highest target by far was handed to Vancouver, which is being asked to build 28,900 units over a five-year period.

The full list of housing targets is:

• City of Abbotsford- 7,240 units

• City of Delta- 3,607 units

• City of Kamloops- 4,236 units

• District of North Vancouver- 2,828 units

• District of Oak Bay- 644 units

• City of Port Moody- 1,694 units

• District of Saanich- 4,610

• City of Vancouver- 28,900 units

• City of Victoria- 4,902 units

• District of West Vancouver- 1,432 units

According to the province, the targets represent a 38-per-cent increase in housing compared to what would have been built without the imposed number, based on historic trends.

The ministry also gave each of the municipalities a guideline for what to build, including how many one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom units to build, how many rental units and how many below-market rental units.

According to the guideline, the municipalities are being asked to build approximately 16,800 below-market rental units, which is 28 per cent of the total targeted units.

The targets come with funding intended to speed up the development approval process.

The province says the targets are based on the current housing shortage and projected population increases over the next five years.

“While the province encourages municipalities to work hard to meet the total housing need, the targets have been set based on 75 per cent of that municipality's identified housing need,” a news release from the ministry reads.

The 10 municipalities will be evaluated in six months, and annually after that, on their progress. The province says the Housing Supply Act includes “compliance options” that can be used “as a last resort” if municipalities are not “aligning their efforts” to achieve the targets.

Eight to 10 more municipalities will be selected for the plan late this year.

EXPERTS WEIGH IN

One housing expert tells CTV News part of the focus needs to be on speeding up the bureaucracy of building.

“A number of those cities, particularly Vancouver, have a phenomenally slow process,” said Tsur Somerville, a UBC professor who researches housing policy. “(The province's) best tools are forcing municipalities to enable more density at more locations and probably clear out things on the building code side and even address things on the zoning code.”

Brendon Ogmundson, chief economist with the BC Real Estate Association (BCREA), says he believes the province is on the right track.

“Anything we can do to reduce red tape, streamline the whole process, get units to market faster is going to be really beneficial,” said Ogmundson. “So I’m optimistic.”

Ogmundson says the BCREA recently put together a report on Auckland, New Zealand’s housing policy shift, which included up-zoning, meaning more homes were allowed to be built on a single lot to increase density. According to the report, zoning changes helped increase housing permits by 50 per cent in less than decade, greatly improving the region’s housing supply. Ogmundson believes B.C. should follow a similar blueprint.

“We’re starting to see really encouraging evidence that the type of reforms do work,” said Ogmundson. “They do take some time to work. It’s not an overnight solution but it does have an impact on affordability.”