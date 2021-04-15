Years of lobbying by Indigenous leaders in northern B.C. have paid off -- the federal and provincial governments say the former residential school building in Lower Post will be demolished.

A $13.5-million development will replace the old school, with construction slated to start in June and be complete by next year.

Premier John Horgan says he was moved to advocate for the demolition after some area residents told him they feared stepping inside because of the physical and sexual abuse they experienced while forced to attend the school near the Yukon/B.C. boundary.

The building has been used as the Daylu Dena Council's band office, a post office and employment centre and band deputy chief Harlan Schilling hopes demolition will bring some relief to elders forced to use it for so many years.