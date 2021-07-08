VANCOUVER -- B.C. health officials have announced significant changes to visitation rules for long-term care and assisted-living facilities, which will take effect later this month.

Beginning on July 19, visitors to such facilities will no longer need to schedule visits with their loved ones in advance.

As of that date, limits to the number of visitors per resident will be removed, and fully immunized visitors can visit without a mask.

Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced the changes in a live news conference Thursday afternoon.

"This has been a long time coming," Dix said during the announcement.

Henry described Thursday as "an important day" for care home residents and their families in B.C.

Some restrictions will still remain in place after July 19, particularly for those who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Visitors will still be screened for symptoms of COVID-19, and they'll be asked to provide proof of their vaccination status.

Those who aren't fully vaccinated or refuse to provide proof of vaccination will be required to wear medical masks for the duration of their visits.

For fully vaccinated visitors, masks will be required while moving through common areas of the facility they're visiting.

