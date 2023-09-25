B.C. records lowest number of toxic drug deaths in over a year in August
In August, the number of British Columbians who lost their lives to toxic drugs was the lowest since June 2022, according to the latest data from the BC Coroners service.
Unregulated drugs accounted for 174 deaths last month—about 5.6 deaths per day—which is 14 per cent fewer fatalities than in July, and eight per cent less than last August. It’s the lowest recorded number since last June, when 157 people died, and the first time in 2023 that fewer than 180 people died in the span of one month.
The deadliest month of 2023 so far was April, when 235 fatalities were recorded.
The coroners service notes that the data is preliminary and could change, so “caution should be exercised when drawing conclusions regarding trends from a single month of data.”
For example, the service originally reported 198 deaths in July, but that number has since risen to 203. And in May, preliminary numbers indicated it was the first month where deaths were below 180, but the data has since been changed to show 196 people actually died that month.
In the first eight months of 2023, over 1,600 British Columbians have died because of toxic, unregulated drugs, according to the coroners service. And at least 12,929 people have lost their lives to the toxic drug supply since the overdose crisis was declared a public health emergency in April 2016.
“We are continuing to lose members of our communities in heartbreaking numbers as a result of the toxicity of the illicit drug market," said Lisa Lapointe, the province's chief coroner, in a statement accompanying the data.
She said the scale of the crisis requires a proportionate response, reiterating the call for improved quality and reach of harm reduction and treatment services, and increased access to regulated drugs.
“The BC Coroners Service continues to recommend urgent, collaborative action on the part of ministries and health authorities to co-ordinate a province-wide continuum of care that saves lives,” Lapointe said. “If we cannot implement these changes, our loved ones will continue to die."
Lapointe also noted smoking continues to be the dominant mode of consumption--almost two-thirds of people who died in 2023 smoked their drugs-- a pattern that began in 2017. “(The data) further underscores the need for spaces for people who use drugs to smoke them safely,” she said.
The coroners service added that “in response to increased public concerns regarding safer supply initiatives,” it has been screening for the presence of safe supply-related substances in its toxicology tests.
According to the coroners service, hydromorphone has been detected in three per cent of expedited toxicology tests in 2023. Meanwhile, fentanyl and its analogues were detected in 85 per cent of such tests.
The service says it has found no indication that prescribed safer supply is contributing to the deaths.
WHO IS DYING?
According to the coroners service, drug toxicity is the leading cause of death for people aged 10 to 59 in B.C.—higher than homicides, suicides, accidents and "natural disease" combined.
In August, 74 per cent of people who died were between the ages of 30 and 59, a figure that has remained relatively consistent over the past decade.
And 81 per cent were male, which is also in line with earlier data.
Two people aged 18 or younger died in August. The highest recorded number of fatalities for people in that age group was in March, when five died.
WHERE ARE PEOPLE DYING?
The cities that see the most drug deaths remain Vancouver, Surrey and Greater Victoria, according to the coroners service.
In August, about half of all fatalities occurred in the Vancouver Coastal and Fraser health authorities.
The highest rate of death was in the Interior Health Authority—4.2 per 100,000—followed closely by Vancouver Coastal at 4.1 per 100,000.
When zooming out to yearly data, Northern Health has the highest death rate in 2023, at 58.2 per 100,000, again followed closely by Vancouver Coastal at 55.9 per 100,000.
So far this year, 80 per cent of unregulated drug deaths occurred indoors—48 per cent in private residences and 32 per cent in “other residences,” which include supportive housing, SROs and shelters. Nineteen per cent happened outside, in places like vehicles, sidewalks and parks.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Speaker's Nazi veteran invite 'profoundly embarrassing' Trudeau says, as Rota faces calls to resign
Tensions flared in the Commons on Monday over opposition calls for House Speaker Anthony Rota to resign after apologizing to Parliament for inviting, recognizing and leading the chamber in a standing ovation for a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War.
Poster advertising 'whites-only' children's playtime sparks outrage in B.C. community
Police have launched an investigation into a poster inviting "proud parents of European children" to participate in racially segregated playtime in B.C.'s Lower Mainland.
Canadian air force investigating 'inappropriate and unapproved' call sign broadcast on U.K. flight
The Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) is investigating an ‘inappropriate and unapproved’ call sign that was transmitted electronically from one of its aircraft on Monday.
Vaccination during pregnancy safe, effective and recommended, CMAJ says
The most up-to-date guidelines from the Canadian Medical Association Journal recommend the COVID-19 vaccine for anyone who is pregnant in order to reduce the risk of serious illness to themselves and the children they carry.
Canada approves Ebola virus vaccine for adults exposed to the deadly disease
Canada has approved a vaccine to prevent Ebola in non-pregnant and otherwise healthy adults aged 18 and older.
We carry DNA from extinct cousins like Neanderthals. Science is now revealing their genetic legacy
Using the new and rapidly improving ability to piece together fragments of ancient DNA, scientists are finding that traits inherited from Neanderthals are still with us now, affecting our fertility, our immune systems, even how our bodies handled the COVID-19 virus.
Toronto woman hospitalized overseas with botulism
A Toronto woman has been hospitalized in France with a severe case of botulism after eating improperly preserved sardines at a Bordeaux wine bar.
Canada travel advisory to India updated to include protests, 'negative sentiments'
Canada has updated its travel advisory for India to include warnings about protests and 'negative sentiments' towards Canadians in light of a recent breakdown in Canada-India relations.
What doctors say needs to change about health care in Canada
A group of Canadian doctors, nurses and other health-care providers has issued recommendations on how to make health care more equitable for disadvantaged people.
Vancouver Island
-
Nanaimo RCMP seek pickup truck after man suffers life-threatening injuries in motorcycle crash
Police in Nanaimo are looking for witnesses and dashcam video of a motorcycle crash that sent a rider to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
-
Thousands without power, wind warnings remain on Vancouver Island
More than 6,000 BC Hydro customers were without power Monday morning as a fall storm brought heavy winds and rains to the region.
-
B.C. long-term care facilities' profits outpacing staff, costs
A report from British Columbia's advocate for seniors says profits for contracted long-term care facilities are growing significantly faster than expenses such as as direct care costs and staff wages.
Calgary
-
Calgary man shot to death through window of Pineridge home: police
Calgary police have released the name of a man killed in the community of Pineridge over the weekend.
-
Victim of violent abduction rescued by Calgary police, 3 adults and 1 teen charged
Calgary police have charged three men and one teen in connection to a violent abduction in the community of Acadia earlier this month.
-
'Unavailable or unaffordable': Banff looks to tackle housing crisis
The Town of Banff is hoping a new affordable housing strategy can make a dent in the community's housing crisis.
Edmonton
-
2023 had highest number of drug-poisoning deaths of any June on record: Alberta Health data
Newly released data from Alberta's health ministry shows that 161 people died from drug poisonings in June of this year — the highest number of deaths of any June on record and up by 39 deaths compared to the same month last year.
-
Anonymous investor steps forward to back Beaumont's Chartier restaurant
Chartier restaurant in Beaumont will remain open thanks to an anonymous investor.
-
Boyle Street announces new service locations ahead of downtown building closure
Boyle Street Community Services (BSCS) has found several new locations to support its programming while the new King Thunderbird Centre is completed.
Toronto
-
'Greenbelt just the tip of the iceberg': Scrutiny turns to boundary changes benefiting developer who bought tickets to Ford stag party
The scandal over the removal of land from the protected Greenbelt for a connected few could be just "the tip of the iceberg" as opposition parties called for a new investigation of a different set of land changes that may prove to be another type of headache for Ontario's beleaguered government.
-
Police identify stabbing victim found near Finch Station
Toronto police have now identified the 23-year-old man fatally stabbed near Finch Station Sunday.
-
Former Toronto area doctor found guilty on 16 counts of sexual assault
A former doctor from Richmond Hill, Ont. has been convicted of sexually assaulting more than a dozen of his patients over the course of nearly a decade at a clinic in York region.
Montreal
-
Three fishers die after boat sinks off Quebec coast, three others rescued
Quebec provincial police say three people are dead after a fishing boat sunk off the province's Lower North Shore early this morning.
-
Montreal man visited Toronto Zoo in middle of killing spree, coroner's inquest hears
A coroner's inquest heard Monday that a man killed two people at random in Montreal in August 2022, then travelled to Ontario to visit the Toronto Zoo and Canada's Wonderland before returning to Quebec to murder again.
-
REM noise: Work to start in October to make passing trains quieter for residents
The company in charge of Montreal's new light-rail line said it's going to take new steps to turn down the volume after Griffintown and Nun's Island residents have been complaining about excessive noise from the trains.
Winnipeg
-
Manitobans split on support for landfill search: poll
New polling data shows Manitobans are almost split equally on whether or not to search a Winnipeg-area landfill for the remains of two Indigenous women.
-
Winnipeg crash leaves one dead, three injured
A single-car crash in Winnipeg on Sunday night has left one person dead and three others in the hospital
-
Manitoba Tories make community safety promises to start final week of campaigning
The Manitoba Progressive Conservatives have their sights on safety entering the final full week of campaigning ahead of the Oct. 3 provincial vote.
Saskatoon
-
'Not how we wanted to find her': Saskatoon police renew calls for details in historic homicide
Saskatoon police are calling on the public for information about a 16-year-old homicide investigation.
-
Saskatoon police: Groups of men in their 30s clashed with sticks, pipes and a bat
Police were called to an incident Friday night that initially sounded like a group of teens may have been battling it out in a city park.
-
Investigation launched after Saskatoon police dog injures suspect
The Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) is investigating Saskatoon police conduct during an arrest last week.
Regina
-
Regina man charged with endangering lives after 26 gas meters sabotaged
A man in Regina is facing 31 charges after allegedly causing gas leaks at 26 natural gas meters throughout downtown over the weekend.
-
Parole board staff feared threats as public learned of Sask. mass killer's prior release, emails show
Parole Board of Canada employees were fearful of threats after it was revealed a mass killer in Saskatchewan was on statutory release at the time of last year's rampage, emails show.
-
'Switching it up': After 3 straight losses the Riders are looking to get back in win column
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have not won a game since the Labour Day Classic and are currently on a three-game slide after their weekend loss to the Ottawa Redblacks.
Atlantic
-
Four in 10 child patients face unsafe spinal surgery wait times in Canada: report
Four out of ten child patients in Canada are facing unsafe spinal surgery wait times, which could cost the health-care system $44.6 million, according to a new report that was published Monday.
-
‘Everybody's pretty scared right now’: Pit bull seized after two fatal dog attacks in Bedford
A neighbourhood in Bedford is on edge after a pair of dog attacks that killed two family pets in separate incidents in West Bedford over the weekend.
-
Fantastic first week of fall weather; Season predictions
Weather forecasts in the Maritimes are showing a sunny start to the fire week of Autumn.
London
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE 'We are investigating': London, Ont. high school football team cancels opener after hazing incident
Staff and coaches at Sir Wilfrid Laurier Secondary School in London are investigating a 'hazing incident' involving the Rams senior football team. One night prior to the season opener, a concerned community member notified the school of something happening on the football field.
-
Local religious leader upset with city councillor’s social media posts
Kevin George, a priest at St. Aidan's Anglican Church, is calling on the city to take action after Ward 4 Coun. Susan Stevenson posted her frustration with the city's homelessness crisis on social media.
-
An airsoft pistol, a machete, and 2 knives: Jury learns of items seized in pickup truck used during attack on a London, Ont. family
The trial of Nathaniel Veltman, 22, continued in Windsor for his actions on June 6, 2021 that killed four people and seriously injured a fifth person. In court on Monday, two forensic identification officers with the London Police Service testified.
Northern Ontario
-
Federal offender wanted on Canada-wide warrant known to frequent these Ontario cities
A federal offender is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching his statutory release.
-
Highway 11 partially reopened after two transports crash near North Bay
Highway 11 has partially reopened Monday afternoon after an early morning crash between two tractor-trailers near North Bay, police say.
-
9th person in northeastern Ontario dies in off-road vehicle crash
A senior from Calvin Township died in a crash involving an off-road vehicle on private property east of North Bay on Sept. 20, police say.
Kitchener
-
Willow River Centre targeted by vandalism
A new queer and Indigenous-led centre in Kitchener has been targeted by vandalism, less than two weeks before it's set to open to the public.
-
Royal City Mission says it will be forced to cut hours if it can’t meet fundraising goal
The Mission says it needs to raise $50,000 to $70,000 by mid-October or else it’ll have to reduce hours.
-
Credit cards stolen from Waterloo home while victim slept: Police
Waterloo regional police have released pictures of someone they’re trying to identify in connection to an overnight break-in in Waterloo.