British Columbia's government says it's looking into the case of a Chilliwack woman who needs prosthetics after she tried to save man in a wheelchair from the path of an oncoming train.

In May 2018, Julie Callaghan was one of two women who tried to help 40-year Matthew Jarvis when his motorized wheelchair became stuck on the tracks at the crossing near Broadway and 1st Avenue.

The train struck Callaghan's hand during the ordeal, causing fractures as well as tendon and nerve damage. After more than a year of pain, she needs to have two fingers amputated.

The surgeon helping her has already agreed to perform the procedure free of charge, but Callaghan will need prosthetics that will cost around $80,000.

On Wednesday, B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix said the government is looking into her case.

"Obviously, the case has been brought to my attention and we'll be having answers and engagement with the individual in the coming days and maybe hours," Dix said.

Tragically, Callaghan was unable to dislodge the wheelchair in time. Jarvis, who was making a short trip to a 7-Eleven near his home, was struck and killed.

Callaghan was recently recognized by the RCMP and received a Carnegie Award for her heroism.