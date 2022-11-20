B.C. public safety plan includes focus on repeat offenders, more mental health teams
British Columbia's premier says a new public safety plan for the province includes more mental health response teams and an increased focus on tackling repeat offenders.
David Eby shared details of the public safety strategy on Sunday, two days after being sworn in as the province's 37th premier.
Eby says the new plan will include response teams comprised of police, prosecutors and probation officers who will focus on repeat offenders, as well as an increased number of mental health response teams that can serve more BC communities.
He says the province also plans to open 10 new Indigenous justice centres to provide “culturally appropriate” support for those caught up in the system, as well as a revamped addictions care model at Vancouver's St. Paul's Hospital.
Eby says the provincial plan is needed because of federal changes to the bail system, as well as the ongoing overdose crisis.
He previously promised his first days in office would see the launch of NDP government plans to tackle the province's difficult and ongoing issues of public safety and affordable housing.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 20, 2022
