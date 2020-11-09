Officials at Matsqui Institution in the Fraser Valley say they have seized four packages containing contraband worth nearly $160,000.

A statement from the medium-security federal prison says the items -- including crystal methamphetamine, THC butter and cellphones -- were seized last Thursday.

The statement doesn't indicate what tipped officers to search for the goods, instead saying the items were discovered as a result of "vigilance" by staff.

A full search is underway and inmates at the institution in Abbotsford are now under lockdown until further notice.