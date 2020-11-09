Advertisement
B.C. prison locked down after packages of drugs, cellphones seized
Published Monday, November 9, 2020 12:11PM PST
The medium-security Matsqui prison in Abbotsford, B.C. is seen in this Sept. 14, 2006 file image. (The Canadian Press / Richard Lam)
Officials at Matsqui Institution in the Fraser Valley say they have seized four packages containing contraband worth nearly $160,000.
A statement from the medium-security federal prison says the items -- including crystal methamphetamine, THC butter and cellphones -- were seized last Thursday.
The statement doesn't indicate what tipped officers to search for the goods, instead saying the items were discovered as a result of "vigilance" by staff.
A full search is underway and inmates at the institution in Abbotsford are now under lockdown until further notice.