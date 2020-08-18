VANCOUVER -- Officials at Kent Institution in Agassiz, B.C., say their staff seized weapons and drugs in a recent search at the maximum security prison.

Staff found five handmade stabbing weapons and over 50 grams of crystal meth in a search on Aug. 8.

Police have been notified and the institution says it's also investigating the discovery.

Correction Service of Canada says it has heightened measures to stop contraband from coming into prisons.