B.C. premier to announce retirement, sources tell CTV News

The premier of British Columbia is preparing to announce his retirement on Tuesday afternoon, multiple sources have told CTV News.

John Horgan is scheduled to speak at a 1:30 p.m. news conference in Vancouver, where he has spent the last two days at a cabinet retreat. CTV News will be streaming the event live.

Rumours have swirled about the premier's possible retirement since last week, when he appeared on a CBC radio program and gave an open-ended answer about his political future.

Less than two months earlier, Horgan told CTV News reporter Robert Buffam he hadn't ruled out running for a third term.

"I never anticipated that I would be where I am today – no one's more surprised than me and my Grade 8 teacher at Reynolds High School. Yet here I am. As long as I can keep making a valuable difference, I'm going to keep doing it," Horgan said on May 5.

The premier's reasons for retiring and the timing of him stepping down are unclear. His recent bout with cancer may have influenced his decision – in May, Horgan said he might have returned to work sooner than was optimal, and that he was tired.

With files from Mike Le Couteur, senior political correspondent for CTV News Channel

This is a developing story and will be updated. Previous story follows.

Speaking to CTV News Monday, a political scientist said the recent change in messaging from a definite answer to an open-ended one is telling.

Other clues suggesting the premier may be preparing to step down include his decision to take full responsibility for a controversial funding announcement, which led to significant backlash and ultimately, the reversal of that decision.

Last week, Horgan said his government thought it was right when it decided to earmark nearly a billion dollars for the Royal British Columbia Museum project, adding that he was wrong.

An expert in communications said it was probably embarrassing for Horgan, but that decision removed the obstacle for the NDP's next leader.

"The premier's kind of climb down with respect to the museum decision was indicative of a leader with a lot of political capital to burn," David Black, associate professor in communications and culture with Royal Roads University, said Monday.

While the NDP government faces significant challenges around affordability and the province's family doctor shortage, if Horgan retires, political observers say it's his move to make – with little indication his hand would be forced.

Horgan remains one of the most popular premiers in the country, and his party leads the opposition Liberals in recent polls.

Horgan's recent bout with cancer may be the deciding factor. In May, Horgan said he might have returned to work sooner than was optimal, noting he was tired.

With a report from CTV News Vancouver's Bhinder Sajan in Victoria