    B.C. premier says Vancouver speech praising Hamas attack was 'most hateful' he can imagine

    B.C. Premier David Eby listens during an announcement in a greenhouse at Westcoast Vegetables in Delta, B.C., on Monday, March 18, 2024.
    B.C. Premier David Eby has joined other politicians denouncing remarks at a demonstration in Vancouver where protesters chanted “long live Oct. 7,” praising that day's attacks by Hamas on Israel.

    The rally outside the Vancouver Art Gallery on Friday was also told by a speaker that the attacks by Hamas that killed about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, were “heroic and brave,” in a speech Eby says was “the most hateful” he could imagine.

    Eby, speaking at an unrelated news conference, says it's “completely unacceptable” to celebrate the murder and rape of innocent civilians.

    The speech at the protest also drew condemnation from Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim, who called it a “celebration of terrorism and antisemitism.”

    Sim says in a social media post that people who “spew this vile hatred” are not welcome in the city.

    Liberal member for Vancouver Granville Taleeb Noormohamed says in a social media post that “glorifying Oct. 7 is unacceptable” and doesn't promote peace, while B.C. Opposition Leader Kevin Falcon called the speech a “celebration of the heinous murder of Jews.”

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 29, 2024.

