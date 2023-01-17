B.C. premier says 'progress' being made on free birth control promise

B.C. Premier David Eby says his government is making progress on providing free access to prescription birth control as advocates urge the NDP to make good on a campaign promise quickly.

On the side of the Pat Bay Highway, drivers heading from the ferry to Victoria will see a billboard that reads "Free contraception is long overdue" and urges them to write to Eby.

Access BC put up the billboard and says other advertisements, including some on transit in Metro Vancouver, are coming this week.

Sophie Choong is the marketing director for the organization, and said with next year's budget coming in late February, the advocates wanted to raise the issue.

"What we want is for the MLAs going to the legislature and Premier David Eby to see that billboard when they drive by," she explained to CTV News.

The NDP made a promise to provide universal access for contraceptives during the 2020 provincial election. Eby told reporters Tuesday that his government would honour that commitment, but didn't provide a timeline.

"Anything we can do to assist British Columbians with the cost of everyday life, including birth control, is something we're keen to do," Eby said. "The policy work is underway and I look forward to having more to say in the months ahead."

In a briefing note, Access BC points to a Canadian Medical Association Journal article from 2016 that says one in five Canadian women have an unplanned pregnancy. Another University of British Columbia study is noted for finding young people with unplanned pregnancies say cost is an issue. Birth control pills cost $20 a month. Other forms of birth control can cost hundreds of dollars. Choong said those in remote communities may have trouble accessing a prescription.

"We're seeing some kind of progress, but what we're doing with our campaign is trying to speed that up as much as possible," Choong explained. "We're trying to emphasize with the government and show them the many benefits that prescription contraceptives have."

Some of those benefits including reducing the number of abortions and the risks associated with unplanned pregnancies, as well as addressing equity. Women are often on the hook for the cost, and young people often need to get parental permission to get on the pill.

Choong said this points to a larger issue around bodily autonomy.

"Making sure people are able to access help when they need – whether that is contraception or other medical services – is really important, whether or not you're over the age of majority," said the Surrey high school student.

Providing universal access to free prescription birth control is in Health Minister Adrian Dix's mandate letter. He wasn't available for an interview Tuesday, but a statement from his office pointed out the province has expanded access for the province's lowest-income earners.

Choong called that a good first step, but worried many may be falling through the cracks.

The next provincial budget will be delivered on Tuesday, Feb. 28.