B.C. premier resolves to keep spending in new year, making most of forecast budget windfall
Premier David Eby took office in B.C. amid a whirlwind of spending announcements and he's not making any resolutions of frugality in the new year.
Instead he said he plans to make the most of a potential bumper surplus, undeterred by a slim growth forecast.
“The focus for me is making sure the budget reflects the priorities of people in our province,” said Eby in a year-end interview. “Investing in people has paid good returns for our province. We're in a good position financially right now.”
He said the New Democrat government's priorities are the same as those of B.C. residents - affordability, cost of living, public safety, health care and housing.
The government's most recent economic update forecasts a budget surplus of $5.7 billion this year, a huge turnaround from the original $5.5 billion deficit projection.
But economic growth of less than one per cent is forecast for 2023.
Eby, 46, was sworn in as B.C.'s 37th premier in November, replacing John Horgan, and immediately announced a $100 cost-of-living credit on residents' electricity bills, an affordability credit for low- and middle-income residents and an initiative to hire more police officers.
He previously served as NDP housing minister and attorney general, having made his name as a political giant killer in 2013 for toppling former premier Christy Clark in the riding of Vancouver-Point Grey.
The coming year will see the government introduce a budget and legislation with spending to help people in tough times, he said.
There will also be a focus on removal of homeless encampments at Vancouver's CRAB Park and the Downtown Eastside, said Eby, who reiterated his promise not to call an early election in 2023.
“So, in terms of the use of the surplus and the focus of the budget, both will be focused on providing support in the short, medium and long term for British Columbians who are facing the intense pressures of rising costs,” said Eby.
“We'll be focused on doing what we can to drive down those daily costs wherever possible.”
There would also be measures to tackle food, energy and housing costs, he said, adding that health care and public safety are also on the agenda for 2023.
“Certainly, British Columbians should expect to see more initiatives in the legislature related to their priorities, related to housing, related to health care and public safety,” he said.
“The budget initiatives, the initiatives in the legislature, are all informed by these priorities and that will continue to be the government's focus.”
Eby cited support for B.C.'s agriculture sector to ensure better food security for the province as an opportunity to create more jobs.
“These are the kinds of opportunities we're looking for and you'll see both in our use of the surplus and in our approach to the budget,” he said.
The government will also address the issue of homelessness in Vancouver and across B.C., said Eby, a former lawyer for the Pivot Legal Society and executive director of the BC Civil Liberties Association.
The Downtown Eastside is “ground zero” for B.C.'s housing, mental health and addiction crisis, but it is far from the only area of concern, he said.
“In the new year and over the holiday period, we'll be continuing our work to put together an effective response and support for cities grappling with these challenges,” Eby said.
The government will convene roundtable discussions in communities across B.C. to find ways to support the rapid opening of shelters and housing options for homeless people, said Eby.
“It also means co-ordination that we all are working together so that permitting processes and the logistics of getting those spaces open happen as quickly as possible and we treat this as the emergency it is,” he said.
Eby said he's committed to making visible changes in Vancouver.
“For the Downtown Eastside, specifically, our immediate goal is the closure of the encampments in CRAB Park and along Hastings Street in a way that respects the human dignity of the people who are living outside,” he said.
“When we're able to get through that phase, we'll be looking at the long-term future of the neighbourhood, the elimination of residential hotels as a housing type.”
Eby sought to quash speculation he won't wait for a scheduled 2024 fall vote to take B.C. to the polls.
“Not a single British Columbian said to me what B.C. needs right now is a provincial election,” he said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 30, 2022.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadians split on how much and when to tip at restaurants, survey shows
When it comes to tipping etiquette, a new survey suggests there is little agreement among Canadians on when and how much to tip.
From 'unidentified' objects to a 'strange light': What pilots reported over Canada in 2022
From 'unidentified' objects to a 'strange light,' Canadian aviation officials received at least 15 unusual reports in 2022, including 10 from pilots flying for Air Canada, WestJet, Virgin Atlantic, United and more.
What we know about the suspect arrested in connection with the Idaho college student killings
The man arrested in connection with the killings of four University of Idaho students who were found stabbed to death in November attended a nearby university and lived just miles away from where the victims were found.
Northern Ont. snowmobilers save a moose that fell through ice
Snowmobilers who were out sledding in an area between Sudbury and Sturgeon Falls, Ont., heard a moose fall through ice. The four men quickly got to work saving it.
Here are some of the new laws and rules coming into effect in Canada in 2023
From minimum wage increases, to restrictions placed on foreign homebuyers, CTVNews.ca breaks down some of the new laws and rules coming into effect across Canada in 2023.
How to beat that New Year's hangover before it starts
There is no scientifically proven way to cure a hangover, but experts say you can prevent one — or at least keep that morning-after misery to a minimum. Here's how.
These were the 10 largest donations to charity this year
The Chronicle of Philanthropy's annual list of the 10 largest charitable gifts announced by individuals or their foundations totaled nearly US$9.3 billion in 2022.
B.C. woman captures incredible video of giant Pacific octopus
An astonishing video of what appears to be a giant Pacific octopus in the waters of British Columbia has garnered millions of views on social media.
Woman sues Steven Tyler, alleging child sex assault in 1970s
A woman who has previously said Steven Tyler had an illicit sexual relationship with her when she was a teenager is now suing the Aerosmith frontman for sexual assault, sexual battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. woman captures incredible video of giant Pacific octopus
An astonishing video of what appears to be a giant Pacific octopus in the waters of British Columbia has garnered millions of views on social media.
-
2 workers injured at Victoria hospital after steam pipe bursts
Two Island Health workers were injured at Victoria General Hospital on Friday morning after a steam pipe exploded in the hospital's boiler room.
-
B.C. singer Lauren Spencer-Smith to perform in U.S. New Year's Eve TV special
An up-and-coming singer from Nanaimo, B.C., will be part of a world-renowned New Year's Eve show this year.
Calgary
-
Cochrane Humane Society squeezed by puppy pile
The Cochrane Humane Society is currently caring for 60 puppies ranging in age from two to roughly four months of age. Earlier this month, they numbered about 100.
-
Free as of 2023: Calgary Transit removes fares for all children 12 and under
Beginning Jan. 1, Calgary Transit will no longer require a fare for children aged 12 and under to ride city buses and CTrains.
-
What's on in Calgary for New Year's Eve
Anyone want to go out for New Year's Eve?
Edmonton
-
Edmonton pedestrian killed in Christmas Day crash was generous, creative young woman, says mom
A woman who was killed in a crash on Christmas Day in west Edmonton has been identified as a 22-year-old who was excited about what was to come in the new year.
-
'She's doing great': Alberta girl hospitalized with rare mix of viruses close to going home
A 15-month-old girl who has been in Edmonton and Calgary hospitals for nearly two months with an uncommon mix of viruses – is getting better.
-
Sohi to focus on key relationships in 2023: province, police commission, regional transit
As city council settled Edmonton's four-year budget and his first year in office ends, Mayor Amarjeet Sohi is looking toward 2023 and building on relationships with the provincial government, the city's police commission, and regional transit partners.
Toronto
-
Sunwing apologizes after rep tells Ontario family he could make them stay in Mexico 'forever'
Sunwing has apologized after a video emerged of a representative telling a Toronto man with a five-month-old baby stranded in Mexico to stop challenging the airline’s decisions or he could make people stay there 'forever.'
-
No working smoke alarms inside burning Hamilton home where 4 people died, OFM says
An investigator with Ontario's Office of the Fire Marshal says there were no working smoke alarms inside a burning townhome where four people, including two children, died in Hamilton overnight.
-
These are the big changes coming to Ontario in 2023
Ontario is making a number of changes in the new year that could impact health care, travel and your wallet. Here’s what you need to know:
Montreal
-
'The system failed us': Family holds vigil for Montreal man, 21, who died after illegal detention in jail
One day after learning that Nicous D'Andre Spring was illegally detained in jail when he sustained fatal injuries, around 100 loved ones held a candlelight vigil to remember the 21-year-old Montreal musician. 'To know that on Christmas Eve, when he should have come out to spend time with his mother, and nephews, and nieces, he was beaten down, pepper sprayed and his life got snuffed out on Christmas Day. Of course, it's hard,' said the man's friend.
-
Researchers warn of bias as Montreal health network to use AI to reduce wait time in ERs
Artificial intelligence researchers say a Montreal hospital's plan to reduce emergency room wait times with an AI algorithm is an appropriate use of the technology — if it’s done carefully.
-
Police searching for missing girl, 14, last seen in Longueuil
Longueuil police are asking for the public's help finding a 14-year-old girl last seen in Longueuil on the evening of Dec. 26. They say she could be in danger.
Winnipeg
-
“We’re a floundering ship’: WRHA nurse overtime set to top 400,000 hours
Extremely high overtime hours have been logged by the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority in 2022.
-
'It's a game changer': Winnipeg man grateful after getting spinal surgery south of the border
A Winnipeg man is feeling relief and hope after travelling south of the border to get spinal surgery – thanks to a program aiming to curb wait times here at home.
-
'The first of its kind in Manitoba': Lockport Ice Fishing Village opening soon
Manitoba Ice fishing enthusiasts will soon have a prime spot to drop their lines in Lockport, thanks to a new community initiative.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. hockey coach helps Ukrainian player relocate to Canada
Barret Kropf has spent his holidays under a stack of seemingly endless paperwork and appointments, but there's nothing he'd rather be doing.
-
Saskatoon releases initial snow grading schedule
The City of Saskatoon has released an initial snow grading schedule on its website, with more to be added daily.
-
Saskatchewan premier calls Sunwing's move to end flights in province 'irresponsible'
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says a decision by Sunwing Vacations to suspend its flights from the Saskatoon and Regina airports for a month is irresponsible.
Regina
-
'Total devastation': Sunwing cancellations put dream wedding on hold
A dream beach wedding has been cancelled after destination airline Sunwing cancelled all flights to and from Saskatchewan until at least Feb. 4, 2023.
-
Regina police launch death investigation after discovery of man's body
An investigation is underway after the death of a man on the 2200 block of 14th Avenue, the Regina Police Service (RPS) said in a news release.
-
Saskatchewan man forced off of road near The Pas, stabbed: RCMP
RCMP in The Pas are looking for witnesses after a Saskatchewan man was run off the highway, then attacked and stabbed earlier this month.
Atlantic
-
Full day parole granted for one of the men convicted in 1992 McDonald's murders in N.S.
One of the men convicted in the 1992 McDonald's murders in Sydney River, N.S., has been granted full day parole.
-
N.S. family fundraises for wheelchair-accessible home for paralyzed daughter
The family of a N.S. woman, rendered paraplegic in a motorcycle accident last month, is asking the community for help in making her home wheelchair accessible.
-
Maritimers can expect a soggy start to the new year
A low-pressure system will cross the region Saturday night through Sunday. Milder air, pushed up the eastern seaboard, will ensure the Maritimes sees mostly rain.
London
-
Top 10 CTV News London articles and videos of 2022
Take a look at the Top 10 most read articles and watched videos of 2022
-
Converting hotel rooms into rental units could impact tourism: Tourism London
The company that owns the DoubleTree by Hilton on King Street is considering converting some of its rooms into rental units.
-
Fatal crash involving deer under investigation: OPP
A driver has died following a crash in Georgian Bluffs Township after their vehicle collided with a deer on Highway 21, police say.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. snowmobilers save a moose that fell through ice
Snowmobilers who were out sledding in an area between Sudbury and Sturgeon Falls, Ont., heard a moose fall through ice. The four men quickly got to work saving it.
-
One killed in early morning fire at Elliot Lake apartment building
Ontario Provincial Police say a 65-year-old died in an apartment fire early Friday morning in Elliot Lake.
-
Northern Ont. police say Alberta suspect had a homemade bomb
A 28-year-old from Calgary, Alta., is facing weapons and other charges following a traffic stop on Highway 17A near Kenora this week.
Kitchener
-
WRPS investigating reports of a shooting in Waterloo
An increased police presence is expected in a Waterloo neighbourhood following reports of a shooting.
-
Driving dominates for preferred commute to work in Waterloo region
Despite the Region of Waterloo spending millions of dollars on active and public transit in the past 20 years, the majority of the local workforce continue to use automobiles to commute to work.
-
Appeal to reinstate Bill 124 draws ire from some nurses
While bill 124 impacts a number of public sector workers, nurses have been particularly vocal in their opposition.