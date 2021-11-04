B.C. Premier John Horgan diagnosed with cancer; radiation starting soon

Vancouver -

A lump recently found in the throat of B.C.'s premier is cancerous, according to the results of his biopsy.

In a statement Thursday John Horgan confirmed the results, and said he'd be starting radiation treatment "in the next couple of weeks."

"My prognosis is good and I expect to make a full recovery," he said.

He expects treatment to wrap up at the end of December, and said that while undergoing radiation be plans to participate virtually in meetings, as he has this week.

Mike Farnworth, B.C.'s solicitor general and recently appointed deputy premier, or other cabinet ministers will attend in-person events on Horgan's behalf.

He said hopes to be back in the legislature in the new year.

"I would, again, like to thank everyone who sent their well wishes. Your support gives me strength and humbles me."

Late last week, the premier announced that the lump had been found during the investigation of a benign growth in his neck. He said he would be undergoing biopsy surgery Friday, which would "reveal what exactly we're dealing with."

In his statement Thursday, the premier thanked those involved in his health care, saying he was grateful for the team's support.

It's not the first time that Horgan has been diagnosed with cancer. He underwent treatment and surgery for bladder cancer more than a decade ago.

Ten years after he was declared cancer-free, his older brother died of lung cancer.

As Horgan made the announcement last week, he also appointed Farnworth as his second in command. The role of deputy premier had remained empty for some time, following Carole James' decision to end her career in politics.

He said it seemed like an "appropriate time" to ask Farnworth to step into the job.

Asked why the premier decided to go public ahead of his diagnosis, Horgan said he thought the news would get around that he was spending time in hospital, and that he thinks "transparency is really important."

Following his announcement, the self-described "nerd" received a message from Star Trek actress Kate Mulgrew, who wished him a "warp speed" recovery.

Others who voiced their support included interim BC Liberal Leader Shirley Bond, who said she was shocked by the news, and that she looked forward to "vigorous" debate when Horgan returns to the legislature.

