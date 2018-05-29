The federal government's decision to buy the Trans Mountain pipeline project doesn’t change B.C.'s commitment to protecting its coast, Premier John Horgan said Tuesday.

Responding to the controversial $4.5-billion purchase offer announced by federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau, Horgan vowed to continue with the province's reference case seeking to clarify whether B.C. can control the flow of diluted bitumen from Alberta on environmental grounds.

The fact that the pipeline could soon be a Crown project has no bearing on the case, Horgan argued.

"It doesn’t change the question that we put to the court," Horgan said. "Our reference case remains. I said as much to the prime minister this morning and there was no comment from him on that."

Critics on both sides of the pipeline debate have questioned the federal government's decision, which was announced days before Kinder Morgan's May 31 deadline for reassurance that political opposition wouldn't get in the way of its expansion project.

Morneau described the deal as a "sound investment opportunity," but refused to answer questions about how much more the government will be spending to continue the pipeline construction. The Trans Mountain twinning has been previously estimated at $7.4 billion.

"Rather than go to the court to determine jurisdictions, they're making financial decisions that affect taxpayers and they'll have to be accountable for that," Horgan said.

The premier also encouraged local pipeline opponents to continue making their voices heard, but only "within the rule of law." Hundreds of protesters have already been arrested demonstrating against the pipeline, many for violating a court injunction ordering them to keep their distance from Kinder Morgan's B.C. terminals.

Horgan wouldn't comment on whether the pipeline purchase undermines the federal government's commitment to combatting climate change, but he did suggest it could have a damaging effect on both Alberta and Ottawa's relationships with Indigenous communities.

"Both governments have professed to embrace genuine reconciliation, and I'm not convinced you can necessarily do that when you're disregarding the rights of indigenous groups," Horgan said.

Morneau's announcement has already drawn sharp criticism – and some support – from members of some First Nations in B.C.

Will George, a member of the Tsleil-Waututh Nation, said Indigenous protesters have no intention of abandoning their opposition to the pipeline, despite the federal government's massive investment.

"This is the moment in history where Justin Trudeau has revealed that he never cared about Indigenous rights or reconciliation," George said in a statement released by the Protect the Inlet protest group.

"I will continue to meet the responsibility passed on to me by my ancestors to protect the land and water."

But Ernie Crey, Chief of the Cheam First Nation and an outspoken supporter of the pipeline, cheered the federal government's purchase offer.

"This is good news for First Nations & all Canadians," Crey said on Twitter.

Protect the Inlet is also planning a rally to protest the federal Liberals' decision. Opponents are expected to gather outside Science World Tuesday evening.

Do you support the federal government buying the Trans Mountain pipeline? Read some local reactions here: https://t.co/zhIuOHs1hC — CTV Vancouver (@CTVVancouver) May 29, 2018

Premier John Horgan says he’s not trying to stop the project but protect the coast. NDP did campaign to stop the Trans Mountain project but after forming govt changed stance to protecting the coast. — CTV Bhinder Sajan (@BhinderSajan) May 29, 2018