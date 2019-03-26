An all-party committee of the legislature delivered recommendations Tuesday on how best to handle ride-hailing in B.C. and is recommending the government allow drivers with Class 5 licences to get behind the wheel.

The committee was asked to deal with specific issues after the government changed laws in 2018 to pave the way for app-based ride-hailing services. Other key recommendations delivered to the legislature include eliminating boundaries for where passengers can be picked up, no limits on fleet size and establishing minimum pricing.

The transportation minister said she’s willing to be flexible on those issues, but not on who gets behind the wheel.

“I will not move on Class 4 licences,” Claire Trevena told reporters in Victoria. “I think people's safety is paramount and Class 4 adds to that safety.”

Asked several times for evidence that shows safety is increased, Trevena stated the commercial licences mean additional safety.

But Liberal members on the committee say they’re not convinced.

“Parents send their children in cars with other parents on field trips and they don't worry that that driver doesn't have a Class 4 license,” said Stephanie Cadieux, who insisted Class 4 licences would be prohibitive for Uber.

The report https://www.leg.bc.ca/content/CommitteeDocuments/41st-parliament/4th-session/cc/SSC-CC_41-4_Report-2018-03-26_Web.pdf referred to Alberta and Nova Scotia having Class 4 licences.

They tend to be more intensive to get and cost more. Critics say that will lead to fewer drivers.

In a statement, Uber said Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario allow the more common Class 5 licences. The company wants B.C. to consider the same.

Uber Canada’s Michael van Hemmen wasn’t ready to say what a Class 4 requirement would mean for the company.

“Uber has to see the full regulations before we can comment about whether we can apply or launch,” he told CTV.

Regulations and insurance options are being developed. After that, companies will be able to apply to get ride-hailing vehicles on the road.

The opposition claimed with so much work left to do, a 2019 timeline is unrealistic, and suggested the spring of 2020 is more likely.

Asked about the timeline, Premier John Horgan said, “forgive me if I ignore their fear mongering today," adding that “I'm absolutely confident ride hailing will be here in 2019.”