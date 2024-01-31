B.C. population to hit 7.9 million by 2046 as growth rate soars, report finds

Victoria -

British Columbia's population is projected to reach 7.9 million by 2046 according to official projections and statistics that suggest the province is experiencing the fastest growth in 50 years.

The new B.C. government report based on publicly available data predicts a 44-per-cent population increase compared to the 2023 population of 5.5 million.

It says the growth forecast is a result of “higher federal immigration targets and changing immigration policies,” noting that B.C.'s birthrate is lower than the Canadian average and its population is older.

The report issued Tuesday by the Ministry of Municipal Affairs summarizes demographic data to help decide government policies and how services are developed.

It says B.C.'s population grew three per cent from July 2022 to July 2023, the highest annual increase since 1974.

The report says non-permanent residents now make up 8.2 per cent of B.C.'s population, and forecasts that international migrants will fill 46 per cent of all new jobs over the next decade.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 30, 2024.