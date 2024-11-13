B.C. police raid 'heavily fortified headquarters' of Mexican cartel-linked group
Members of the RCMP’s federal police say they have arrested three men in B.C. for their alleged role in a “transnational organized crime group” connected to Mexican drug cartels plotting to import cocaine into Canada.
Part of the enforcement was a raid on the group’s “heavily fortified headquarters” in Surrey on Sept. 23, the RCMP Federal Policing program’s Pacific Region branch says.
“During the warrant execution, investigators discovered the residence to be surrounded by compound fencing, steel gates, and razor wires. The entry doors were fully covered by metal shutters, with the interior and exterior of the residence being equipped with video and audio monitoring systems,” reads a news release issued Wednesday.
Police say they seized 23 firearms, including handguns, assault rifles, shotguns and hunting rifles; “several thousand” rounds of ammunition; “multi-kilos” of fentanyl, methamphetamine, ketamine and other opioids; $15,000 in cash; and apparel issued by law enforcement.
Two of the suspects are Canadian citizens with links to “virtually every criminal gang” in B.C. and one is a Mexican national, said spokesperson Cpl. Arash Seyed at a news conference Wednesday. The Mexican is in Canada legally, he added.
“Criminal organizations try to get foothold anywhere where there is a market. So they're opportunistic, operate very much like business ventures,” he said. “In this particular case, there were a lot of local criminal gangs and organized crime groups who may actually not be very friendly to each other. However, they would have been involved in this drug operation and venture.”
The suspects have all been released while Mounties pursue drug and firearms charges. Authorities are not disclosing identifying information about the men until they are officially charged.
Seyed said the drugs seized aren’t believed to be the main product for the group, rather its goal was large-scale cocaine importation—an operation that failed largely because a main leader of the involved cartel was arrested in the U.S. last summer.
Mounties say they first became aware of the planned operation in 2021 and “immediately” started disrupting it, and touted their role in preventing the cartel from setting up shop in British Columbia.
“This criminal organization was working on a large-scale venture, and it never came to fruition, and any other type of criminal activities that they were about to commit, we have been disrupting those so they basically have been dormant. They've been trying to get this off the ground, but unfortunately for them, it did not work,” Sayed said.
Police did not provide specifics of where in Surrey the raided residence is, but insisted the public is safe as there were no “hazards” in the area like schools and the house is now contained.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Police release bodycam video of officer-involved incident at Hindu temple protest in Brampton, Ont.
Police say an officer who forcefully removed a 'weapon' from a protester outside of a Hindu temple in Brampton was acting 'within the lawful execution of his duties' after bystander video of the incident circulated widely online.
Some Scotiabank users facing 'intermittent' access to banking days after scheduled maintenance
Scotiabank users say they are having issues using their bank’s services following a scheduled maintenance period that ended days ago.
W5 Investigates Car security investigation: How W5 'stole' a car using a device we ordered online
In part two of a three-part series into how thieves are able to drive off with modern vehicles so easily, CTV W5 correspondent Jon Woodward uses a device flagged by police to easily clone a car key.
'Countless lives were at risk:' 8 charged, including teen wanted in deadly home invasion, after West Queen West gun battle
A teenage boy arrested along with more than 20 others following a gun battle in Toronto’s West Queen West neighbourhood was wanted in connection with a deadly home invasion in Etobicoke back in April, Toronto police say.
A look at how much mail Canada Post delivers, amid a strike notice
Amid a potential postal worker strike, here’s a look at how many letters and parcels the corporation delivers and how those numbers have changed in the internet age.
Sandy Hook families help The Onion buy Infowars
The satirical news publication The Onion won the bidding for Alex Jones' Infowars at a bankruptcy auction, backed by families of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims whom Jones owes more than US$1 billion in defamation judgments for calling the massacre a hoax.
B.C. woman who 'carried on' as mortgage broker, sent falsified documents ordered to pay $35K
A woman from B.C.'s Lower Mainland has been handed a $35,000 penalty after admitting she "carried on" as a mortgage broker in the preparation of 10 mortgage applications, despite lacking the necessary registration.
South African government says it won't help 4,000 illegal miners inside a closed mine
South Africa's government says it will not help an estimated 4,000 illegal miners inside a closed mine in the country's North West province who have been denied access to basic supplies as part of an official strategy against illegal mining.
Trump hammered Democrats on transgender issues. Now the party is at odds on a response
After losing the White House and both houses of Congress, Democrats are grappling with how to handle transgender politics and policy following a campaign that featured withering and often misleading GOP attacks on the issue.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. woman who 'carried on' as mortgage broker, sent falsified documents ordered to pay $35K
A woman from B.C.'s Lower Mainland has been handed a $35,000 penalty after admitting she "carried on" as a mortgage broker in the preparation of 10 mortgage applications, despite lacking the necessary registration.
-
Class-action alleges abuse, cultural devastation at Canadian Indigenous group homes
A proposed class-action lawsuit against the Canadian government says Indigenous people removed from their communities and placed in group homes beginning in the 1950s suffered physical, sexual and psychological abuse that "was commonplace, condoned and, arguably, encouraged."
-
Push to name new university in Langford, B.C., after John Horgan
A push is on to permanently memorialize B.C.'s former premier, the man known to many as 'John from Langford,' in the Vancouver Island city.
Kelowna
-
B.C. woman sentenced for stealing $14K in funds raised for schoolkids
A B.C. woman who stole more than $14,000 in volunteer-raised funds that were supposed to be spent on school supplies and programs – including hot meals for vulnerable kids – won't spend any time in jail.
-
B.C. emergency room closed for 3rd time in 9 days
The emergency department at South Okanagan General Hospital in Oliver, B.C., will be closed for 31 hours this weekend, the second such closure in a week and the third since the start of November.
-
Child found 'small razor blade' in Halloween candy in Kamloops, B.C., RCMP say
Police in Kamloops, B.C., are reminding parents and guardians to check their children's Halloween candy after receiving a report of a mother finding a razor blade in one of her daughter's treats.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton man charged with attempted murder after shooting at Brazeau Dam
A woman was seriously hurt after a shooting southwest of Drayton Valley Saturday night.
-
Passenger killed in head-on collision south of Westlock
A 16-year-old's car crossed the centre line before it struck another vehicle head on, killing a passenger in the other vehicle, on Wednesday, RCMP say.
-
Chick-fil-A to open second restaurant in Edmonton next week
A fried chicken fast food hotspot is opening its second location in Edmonton next week.
Calgary
-
Serious crash closes intersection near Drumheller
Drivers are being asked to avoid the scene of a serious crash near Drumheller, Alta.
-
Charges laid in string of Calgary cannabis store robberies
Calgary police say charges have been laid in a string of robberies at local cannabis stores.
-
45 cats, 2 dogs rescued from northern Alberta property by Calgary aid agency
Dozens of cats and two dogs have been rescued from rural property by a Calgary-based animal charity.
Lethbridge
-
Serious crash closes intersection near Drumheller
Drivers are being asked to avoid the scene of a serious crash near Drumheller, Alta.
-
Lethbridge police say multiple arrests made following 'high-risk incident'
Lethbridge police say a number of arrests have been made following an investigation on Thursday morning.
-
Charges laid in Lethbridge carjacking that saw truck, police cruiser end up in canal
Lethbridge police have charged two people in connection with a weekend carjacking that saw a stolen vehicle driven dangerously throughout the city.
Winnipeg
-
Crash on Chief Peguis causing Thursday morning traffic delays
A crash on Chief Peguis Trail is causing Thursday morning traffic delays.
-
Sea Bears centre Chad Posthumus in critical condition after surgery for brain aneurysm
Chad Posthumus, a centre for the Winnipeg Sea Bears, is in critical condition after undergoing surgery for a brain aneurysm, the team announced Thursday.
-
Juvenile counsellor accused of sexually assaulting incarcerated youth: police
A Winnipeg man is facing charges after a youth reported being sexually assaulted by a juvenile counsellor while incarcerated.
Regina
-
Chad Bachynski defeats Sandra Masters to become mayor of Regina
Chad Bachynski will be Regina's next mayor, after defeating incumbent Sandra Masters, who was vying for a second term.
-
Here's a look at Regina's projected new city council
Regina's projected new city council will consist of eight new members with more than a handful of outgoing councillors not seeking re-election and two incumbents being defeated Wednesday night.
-
Civic election results from around southern Saskatchewan
Wednesday, Nov. 13 saw a wave of civic elections across southern Saskatchewan with victories and upsets all over. Here are the preliminary results for some of the smaller urban centres.
Saskatoon
-
Cynthia Block will be Saskatoon's next mayor
Cynthia Block is the 29th mayor of Saskatoon, and the first woman elected to the position in the city's history.
-
Prince Albert elects new mayor after 12 years under Greg Dionne
After 12 years under Greg Dionne, the City of Prince Albert has a new mayor.
-
Multiple people bear sprayed at Saskatoon mall, police investigating
Saskatoon police are investigating after multiple people were bear spayed at a mall Wednesday evening.
Toronto
-
Police release bodycam video of officer-involved incident at Hindu temple protest in Brampton, Ont.
Police say an officer who forcefully removed a 'weapon' from a protester outside of a Hindu temple in Brampton was acting 'within the lawful execution of his duties' after bystander video of the incident circulated widely online.
-
LIVE UPDATES: Taylor Swift in Toronto for first of 6 sold-out shows
Taylor Swift is in Toronto to perform her first of six sold-out shows at the Rogers Centre tonight.
-
'Countless lives were at risk:' 8 charged, including teen wanted in deadly home invasion, after West Queen West gun battle
A teenage boy arrested along with more than 20 others following a gun battle in Toronto’s West Queen West neighbourhood was wanted in connection with a deadly home invasion in Etobicoke back in April, Toronto police say.
Montreal
-
Train derailment and spill near Montreal leads to confinement order
People in a part of Longueuil, Que., were being asked to stay indoors with their doors and windows closed on Thursday morning after a train derailed, spilling an unknown quantity of hydrogen peroxide.
-
REM: Service launch in 2025 and upcoming interruptions
The Caisse de dépôt is now aiming for fall 2025 for the launch of the Deux-Montagnes and Anse-à-l'Orme branches of the Réseau express métropolitain (REM), while new cost overruns are expected and voluntary interruptions will take place in the coming months.
-
Quebec to audit 17 schools on secularism law compliance
The Quebec government will audit 17 schools to make sure they respect secularism, in the wake of citizen complaints.
Ottawa
-
LIVE NOW
LIVE NOW Ottawa Police to provide update on ‘Project Champion’
Ottawa Police are set to provide information Thursday about an 18-month investigation that concluded this week.
-
Toronto man charged with uttering threats towards an Ottawa medical clinic, police say
An 18-year-old Toronto man is facing charges after allegedly making hundreds of threats towards a medical clinic operating in the Ottawa suburb of Orléans.
-
Trump border czar calls eastern Ontario border crossing an 'extreme' security vulnerability
U.S. president-elect Donald Trump's incoming border czar is calling one of Canada's busiest border crossings in eastern Ontario an "extreme vulnerability" for the United States as he intends to crack down on illegal immigration and increase border agents across the U.S.-Canada border.
Atlantic
-
Measles cases in New Brunswick climb to 37: Department of Health
New Brunswick’s Department of Health says the number of confirmed measles cases in the province has grown to 37.
-
Tim Hortons gift card brouhaha shows N.S. electoral officer needs fining power: watchdog
The director of a democracy watchdog says that if Nova Scotia's electoral officer had more power to levy fines, it would discourage situations such as campaign managers giving Tim Hortons gift cards to voters.
-
N.S. election: Liberals promise to improve cellphone service and highways
Nova Scotia's Liberal party is promising to improve cellphone service and invest in major highways if the party is elected to govern on Nov. 26.
London
-
Dog rescued from Perth County swamp
Firefighters said they ended up with some muddy clothes and water-logged rubber boots, but they’re pleased the story had a happy ending and the dog was rescued without injury.
-
Concerns remain as Hydro One identifies a preferred corridor for the St. Thomas EV battery plant
Hydro One has identified a preferred route for a transmission corridor to supply the Volkswagen electric vehicle battery plant in St. Thomas, Ont. While the corridor now appears inevitable, officials are continuing to take feedback on the plan.
-
Needleless insulin device being introduced in Canada on World Diabetes Day
“InsuJet [is] the first device to Canada that actually has no needles,” said Daphne Lapenna of Sol-Millennium Medical Ltd. who is introducing the product to Canada on Thursday evening at Banting House.
Kitchener
-
Take a look inside Amazon’s new fulfillment centre in Cambridge, Ont.
Amazon says its new fulfillment centre in Cambridge, Ont. is the first-of-its-kind in the country.
-
Toronto teenager charged with first-degree murder in Kitchener, Ont. homicide
A Toronto teen has been charged as part of an investigation into Kitchener, Ont.’s first homicide of 2024.
-
Waterloo Regional Police looking for missing teen last seen in Kitchener
Waterloo Regional Police are looking for a missing 13-year-old teen from the Chandler Drive area in Kitchener.
Northern Ontario
-
South African government says it won't help 4,000 illegal miners inside a closed mine
South Africa's government says it will not help an estimated 4,000 illegal miners inside a closed mine in the country's North West province who have been denied access to basic supplies as part of an official strategy against illegal mining.
-
'Your body, my choice': Attacks on women surge on social media following U.S. election
Sexist and abusive attacks on women, like 'your body, my choice' and 'get back to the kitchen,' have surged across social media since Trump’s reelection.
-
Northern Ontario couple charged in their baby girl's 2022 death
A northern Ontario couple has been charged in the death of their three-month-old baby girl who was found in September 2022 with no vital signs.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland man electrocuted by downed power line, two women injured
Police in Newfoundland say a man was electrocuted Saturday by a downed power wire about 10 kilometres north of St. John's, N.L.
-
What is 'recitation?' Newfoundland tradition-keeper returns to stage from 100-day cancer-treatment isolation
On Thursday morning, Dave Penny officially ended a suggested hundred-day isolation period that followed his diagnosis and stem cell treatment for non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. On Thursday night, Penny returned to a stage at a downtown St. John's bar, regaling a small crowd with songs and stories with a distinctive Newfoundland flair.
-
Newfoundland beach blobs are plastic pollution, but source remains unknown: scientist
A Memorial University scientist says the mysterious white blobs washing up on Newfoundland beaches are actually gobs of plastic -- and they need to be cleaned up.