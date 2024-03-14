B.C. piloted a $25M support hub for special needs children in a remote community. Parents say they're worse off than before.
When the B.C. government announced a new centralized service hub to provide an array of therapies for children with special needs in Prince Rupert and Haida Gwaii, Hannah Davis couldn’t help but feel skeptical.
She wondered how this untested service model – having a local non-profit take over a swath of treatments previously administered by Northern Health, the region's health authority – would thrive on the province's remote northwest coast.
But in March 2023, she decided to add her five-year-old son Miller, who is autistic and non-verbal, onto a waitlist for speech therapy and hope for the best.
One year later, the family has yet to receive a single appointment.
“I knew they would struggle to attract and retain people,” Davis told CTV News over the phone from Prince Rupert. “I work in HR, and we struggle to find qualified candidates – and it’s not medical professionals that we’re trying to recruit, it’s people in trades jobs and administrative work.”
Hannah Davis said she's still waiting on speech therapy services for her five-year-old son, Miller.
With the Family Connections Centre (FCC) pilot project, which launched in four communities last year, the provincial government promised a one-stop-shop for everything from speech-language pathology to behaviour intervention, designed to get children off lengthy waitlists and into treatment, regardless of whether they have an official diagnosis.
The FCC in Prince Rupert currently has one local physiotherapist on staff, but no speech-language pathologists. A second phsyiotherapist and an occupational therapist are periodically flown in from the Lower Mainland.
Some local parents and practitioners have questioned why their small port city of about 12,000 people – which has a large Indigenous population, and was touched by a tragedy directly linked to a lack of special needs supports in the not-so-distant past – was chosen for the experiment.
“It’s scary to think there may be children and families that are impacted so negatively," Davis said. "It affects their future, which ultimately affects society as a whole.”
Garth Foote, a speech therapist who works for the Prince Rupert school district, shares those concerns, noting that early intervention is crucial for children who are non-verbal, and under ideal circumstances can begin before their first birthday.
"In the context of a struggling community, and certain families who are just hanging on, it could literally mean the difference between a child learning how to communicate verbally – you know, however imperfectly – and having to rely on a device to communicate," said Foote.
"And without a device, communication will take the form of behaviour problems."
What happened?
Prince Rupert's Family Connection Centre was contracted to the North Coast Community Services Society (NCCSS), with a commitment of $25 million in provincial funding over five years.
The non-profit – which previously provided child care and other family supports, but not things like speech or behaviour therapies – was the only bidder.
The restructuring that the NCCSS required for the task, which meant moving to a larger space in need of significant renovations, was a massive undertaking. While B.C. promised the FCCs would be operational by spring 2023, Prince Rupert's official launch didn’t happen until December – months after Northern Health had stopped administering services.
While some therapies are now being offered at the FCC, some parents told CTV News the frequency of their children's appointments have decreased since NCCSS took over.
One mother of a young child with a developmental disorder said she was recently told her son would finally be able to receive speech-language pathology through the Family Connections Centre – but only virtually, and not until April.
"That's really far away," said the woman, who asked to remain anonymous to avoid creating tension with her family's service providers. "That's been a major concern for my husband and I, because (our son) is just babbling."
"I don't want to completely bash the FCC," she added. "When we do get the services, it's amazing."
Some speech and occupational therapists who used to work for Northern Health have, for various personal reasons and operational concerns, declined to work with the FCC and either gone into private practice or left the community – leaving gaps in service that have historically been difficult to fill.
Sherry Beal, executive director of the North Coast Community Services Society, declined an interview with CTV News, but in a written statement acknowledged that recruitment has been a struggle.
"Finding ways to overcome these unique challenges is one of the reasons these pilots are important, to learn what needs to be done," Beal wrote, adding that NCCSS, which still provides child care and other services, is currently helping more than 60 children from dozens of families.
Asked about some of the concerns from parents – such as decreased frequency of appointments, and being stuck on waitlists – Beal said the FCC is "working to get families the services they need and move forward."
In a phone interview, Grace Lore, the province’s minister of children and family development, said the feedback she's heard from the community so far has left her “very concerned."
“I directed my staff to begin a contract management process with the North Coast Community Service Society,” Lore said last week. “There’s a formal process and it’s necessary to help us understand their capacity, and the extent to which they’re meeting our legal, contractual expectations.”
A dark history
For some in Prince Rupert, the need for comprehensive supports feels especially pressing in light of a dark incident that shook the community 10 years ago this April.
After years growing increasingly desperate for help, local mother Angie Elsie Robinson killed her teenage son Robert, who had severe autism, then took her own life.
Angie Elsie Robinson killed her son Robert (pictured) then took her own life on April 3, 2014.
The 2014 murder-suicide prompted a coroner's inquest, which heard that Robinson received $6,000 per year from the province's Autism Funding Program – distributed to families with an official diagnosis – to pay for supports for her son.
She used the money to contract a one-to-one worker, though the inquest's findings noted the funding wasn't enough to maintain service "throughout the year," and that Robinson was consistently overwhelmed.
Her son was also deemed eligible for up to 14 days per month of respite services – time in care so parents can decompress – through the Ministry of Children and Family Development, but there were no such services available locally, meaning the mother would sometimes have to transport him 150 kilometres away, to Terrace, to take advantage of the program.
Respite placement was suspended in June 2013 due to safety concerns for staff, as the teenager had violent tendencies and would sometimes break windows or damage walls. The mother and son were dead less than a year later.
The inquest's verdict notes that when police and a coroner searched the family's home after the murder-suicide, they found a note from Robinson expressing "hopelessness with her ability to care for her son … and the lack of options she had for his future," along with an apology.
Why Prince Rupert?
When the government's plan for centralized hubs was initially announced in October 2021, it was much further reaching, with the intention of opening FCCs in communities across the province in 2024.
But the proposal was met with swift backlash from parents, as it also meant phasing out the province's individualized autism funding for children under 19.
When David Eby became B.C.'s premier in 2022, he and Mitzi Dean, who was then the children's minister, quickly declared a pause: Individualized funding would remain, and the FCCs would move forward only as a pilot project in four communities, the others being Kelowna, Terrace-Kitimat and Bulkley Valley-Stikine.
Some in Prince Rupert and Haida Gwaii feel the communities have been used as guinea pigs – something that strikes them as even more outrageous given that most Haida Gwaii residents and roughly 40 per cent of Prince Rupert residents are Indigenous.
Presented with those concerns, Lore, who took over for Dean in January, told CTV News the province chose pilot project locations based on need.
Prince Rupert is located on B.C.'s northwest coast, near the Alaskan Panhandle.
"There have been gaps in services in northern and remote communities for far too long – kids not being able to access the services that they need – so our efforts here are about building out a system that works," Lore said. "I am, as minister, committed to taking the steps of what we learned from this, what needs to be done differently."
While the contract management process is underway, Lore said the government has sent an outreach team, hosted by the North Vancouver school district and made up of speech therapists, an occupational therapist, a board-certified behaviour analyst and a part-time school psychologist to assist in Prince Rupert.
"Kids and families can't wait," the minister said.
Asked what checks and balances the government initially had in place for the FCC rollout, Lore reiterated that she was appointed minister less than two months ago, and had acted quickly to initiate contract management after hearing feedback from the community.
"These concerns were raised to me pretty early on, so we initiated this process," she said.
Snowflake in a frying pan
Davis’s five-year-old son has a professional autism diagnosis, which means even without the FCC, she receives $22,000 a year in funding for his various therapies. Since Northern Health stopped providing those services, she has been taking Miller to a private provider.
But when Miller turns six this summer, that annual funding will be reduced to $6,000 – the same as Angie Robinson received.
Davis and her family are in a much more fortunate financial position, and plan to continue paying for additional therapies out of pocket if necessary. She told CTV News she chose to speak out for the many others in the community who can't afford to do the same.
“I know there’s families where that’s not an option,” she said.
According to Foote, before Northern Health contracted services out to the FCC, there were four publicly funded speech-language pathologists employed in Prince Rupert.
Currently, he's the only one – and his time is split across four elementary schools, each of which he visits one day per week, plus a middle school and a high school. All told, Foote said he sees approximately 150 children.
Barring a rapid influx of services in Prince Rupert, Foote said he's worried for the fall, when he expects a new crop of children will arrive in the school system undiagnosed and unassessed – a common experience in his time serving what he describes as a high-need community with many historically-rooted challenges.
"There will be no report for me, I'll have to go in blind and cold and try to do a complex assessment. And I'm there one day a week, how much difference am I going to make?" he said.
"It's like a snowflake hitting a frying pan, that's what it is. That's exactly what it is."
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'That's news to me': Montreal man gets letter from Quebec government saying he's legally dead
After returning home from an extended vacation in Costa Rica, a Montreal man got the surprise of the lifetime in the mail — the Quebec government thinks he's dead.
Passengers stranded on Whistler gondola
A gondola at Whistler-Blackcomb came to a sudden stop Thursday afternoon, literally leaving everyone aboard hanging.
Loblaw under fire for testing self-checkout receipt scanners at 4 Ontario locations
Loblaw is facing criticism after installing receipt scanners in four of its southern Ontario stores this week as part of a pilot project.
'There are better ways': Toronto police issue statement after officer tells residents to leave car keys near front door amid home invasions
A bit of unconventional advice given to residents by an officer at an Etobicoke town hall last month has prompted the Toronto Police Service to clarify its position on preventing home invasions.
Michigan school shooter's father convicted of manslaughter
A Michigan jury on Thursday convicted the father of a teenager who fatally shot four classmates at a high school near Detroit of manslaughter after prosecutors argued he bore responsibility because he and his wife gave their son a gun and ignored warning signs of violence.
Why do I wake up at 3 a.m. every night?
Now wide awake from a once peaceful slumber, you roll over to check the clock and find it’s 3 a.m. That’s the same time you woke up last night. And the night before. What's going on?
NHL and NHLPA reach a settlement on Blackhawks terminating Corey Perry's contract: sources
The NHL and NHL Players' Association have reached an undisclosed settlement to resolve Corey Perry's situation with the Chicago Blackhawks when they terminated his contract, two people with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Thursday.
Homicide team investigating suspicious death near University of British Columbia
B.C.'s homicide team is investigating a suspicious death that happened near the University of British Columbia late Wednesday night.
Alcaraz survives bee swarm to buzz Zverev. Sinner goes to 16-0 to reach Indian Wells semifinals
Carlos Alcaraz survived a swarm of bees that caused a nearly two-hour delay and went on to a 6-3, 6-1 victory over Alexander Zverev to reach the semifinals of the BNP Paribas Open on Thursday night.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. law will allow province to sue social media companies, other 'wrongdoers' for health costs
The British Columbia government has introduced proposed legislation to recover health-related costs from alleged 'wrongdoers,' including social-media giants.
-
B.C. boy, 9, has memorized pi to 2,030 digits
Nine-year-old Lucas Mason Yao loves the Vancouver Canucks, his pet bunny Chomp and pi, the mathematical constant that's celebrated every March 14 around the world.
-
Small crocodilian named Javier finds new home in B.C. after being seized by authorities
A small reptile from the alligator family – now named Javier – was recently seized as part of a wildlife trafficking investigation and has found a new home in B.C.
Kelowna
-
BC Corrections issues warning about 'high-risk' offender amid scrutiny of notification process
BC Corrections has issued a public notification about "a high-risk violent sex offender" who plans to reside in Campbell River.
-
Seriously injured man found on B.C. highway in Kamloops, RCMP say
Mounties in Kamloops are appealing for information after man was found with serious injuries on the side of the highway Tuesday.
-
A public alert wasn't made when a convicted sex offender was released in B.C. Who made that call?
Who was responsible for the decision not to warn the public when a convicted sex offender was released into Kelowna, B.C., where he allegedly went on to victimize another child?
Edmonton
-
City of Edmonton, union avoid strike with tentative deal that now includes library workers
A deal was struck between the union representing some 5,000 City of Edmonton and Edmonton Public Library employees and the city on Thursday.
-
Stakeholders puzzled over Alberta plan for provincial police force
Several stakeholders affected by the Alberta government's announcement Wednesday that it's forging ahead with plans to create a provincial police force say the move comes as a concerning surprise.
-
'His legacy is going to live on': Ben Stelter Foundation helps bring advanced cancer treatment to Canada with new Edmonton facility
Edmonton is set to become the first Canadian city to offer an advanced form of cancer radiation treatment.
Calgary
-
Police ask residents to shelter in place after shots fired in Penbrooke Meadows
Shots were fired at police officers during an investigation in the community of Penbrooke Meadows on Thursday afternoon, prompting a shelter in place order for nearby residents.
-
Supreme Court will not hear appeal of Calgary man who killed five people
The Supreme Court of Canada ruled Thursday it will not hear an appeal from Matthew de Grood to acquire more freedoms while under psychiatric care.
-
Hanifin returns to Saddledome as a member of defending Stanley Cup champions
With hope for a post-season berth fading faster than a snowbank melting in a southern Alberta Chinook, the Calgary Flames welcomed back Noah Hanifin Thursday night.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge police seek public assistance identifying August stabbing suspect
Lethbridge police are seeking public assistance in identifying a suspect in an early August assault.
-
Lethbridge family raising pet goat, spreading joy
When Susan Eymann and Jeff MacDonald said they were getting a new pet in February, they weren’t exactly kidding.
-
Lethbridge man charged after police recover $37K in stolen property
A 56-year-old Lethbridge man faces multiple charges after police recovered $37,000 worth of stolen property connected to a Wednesday break-in at a commercial compound.
Winnipeg
-
Proposed bills aim to crack down on sex offenders and false intimate images in Manitoba
The Manitoba government is proposing tougher anti-crime measures in two bills now before the legislature.
-
Winnipeg police say string of violent robberies involved youths
Three youths have been arrested following a rash of violent robberies.
-
Winnipeg police looking for man believed to have dumped soil into bulk food bins
Winnipeg police are looking for a man who is believed to have dumped soil into bulk food bins at a Winnipeg business.
Regina
-
Class action lawsuit seeks justice for those suffering from intergenerational trauma by residential schools
A class action lawsuit is seeking justice for those suffering from intergenerational trauma caused by residential schools.
-
Highway 39 crash near Rouleau, Sask., Wednesday was a 10 vehicle pileup: RCMP
One person was seriously injured in what RCMP said was a 10 vehicle pileup on Highway 39 near Rouleau, Sask., on Wednesday morning.
-
Sask. teachers call for a referee to end contract stalemate, province not interested
The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) is calling for binding arbitration to put an end to its five-month stalemate with the government.
Saskatoon
-
Nurse practitioners seen as 'short-term solution' to Sask. family doctor shortage
As about 200,000 people in Saskatchewan are without a family doctor, nurse practitioners (NPs) could be the short-term solution.
-
Sask. mom launches campaign to support teachers
Nicole Berg, a dedicated mother from Saskatoon, is on a mission to back up teachers in the province.
-
Federal government pitches $6M for Sask. rare earth processing facility
The federal government is making another major investment in the rare earth processing industry in Saskatchewan.
Toronto
-
'It's going to be crazy': Niagara Falls mayor says city preparing for up to 1 million visitors for solar eclipse
The mayor of Niagara Falls says the city expects to attract the biggest crowd in its history on April 8 when upwards of a million visitors show up to watch the full solar eclipse.
-
Raptors star RJ Barrett, family mourning brother's death
Toronto Raptors star RJ Barrett is mourning the death of his younger brother, Nathan Tyler Barrett.
-
Two pedestrians struck by vehicle in Toronto's west end, driver flees
Two pedestrians have been injured in a hit-and-run in the city’s west end.
Montreal
-
Lakeshore Hospital nurse suspended for 5 months after patient's death
A nurse has been suspended for five months from the Lakeshore General Hospital after a patient died while desperately calling for help from staff and his family.
-
'Caricatures of a hateful nature' sent in a letter to Montreal Islamic centre: police investigating
The Montreal police (SPVM) hate crimes unit is investigating after a letter containing 'caricatures of a hateful nature' was sent to the Islamic Centre of Quebec in the St-Laurent borough.
-
Jake DeBrusk scores OT winner, Bruins edge Canadiens 2-1
Jake DeBrusk scored the overtime winner as the Boston Bruins defeated the archrival Montreal Canadiens 2-1 on Thursday night.
Ottawa
-
Universal childcare not so universal according to Ontario government
The national daycare program was promised by the Liberal government to provide affordable childcare for all families, but the Ontario government says it was never set up that way.
-
City of Ottawa claims credit record will be corrected if old fines are paid
The City of Ottawa says the debt collection agency it contracted to recover tens of millions of dollars in unpaid debt has confirmed that if residents who recently took a hit to their credit scores pay up, their credit report will be corrected.
-
Ottawa mass killing suspect makes brief court appearance
The suspect accused in the mass killing of six people, including four children, at a Barrhaven home last week, made a brief appearance in an Ottawa courtroom Thursday afternoon.
Atlantic
-
Fredericton police identify remains of 29-year-old man found in city landfill
Police have identified human remains discovered Monday in a Fredericton landfill as 29-year-old Sterling Hunter of Fredericton.
-
Suspect who tried to flee police in lake arrested: N.S. RCMP
A 39-year-old man is all wet after he allegedly tried to flee Nova Scotia RCMP by swimming in Lake William.
-
N.S. risks losing dozens of physicians over a potential new policy
The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Nova Scotia are drafting the Professional Standard Regarding Conscientious Objection, which includes a policy that would force doctors to provide an ‘effective referral’ for surgical or medical treatments that go against their values or beliefs.
London
-
London poised to combat 'renovictions' that target low-income tenants
A licensing by-law recently approved in a nearby municipality might hold the key to ending so-called ‘renovictions’ here in London, Ont.
-
Lanes reopen following collision at Highbury and Hamilton
Emergency crews responded to a collision at Highbury Avenue and Hamilton Road Thursday evening.
-
One person in custody following heavy police presence in Exeter
Residents in Exeter saw an increased police presence as OPP officers dealt with an ‘active police investigation.’
Kitchener
-
Three killed in head-on crash near Wingham
First responders were called to serious crash Thursday night just east of Wingham.
-
Former employees claim Kitchener, Ont. grocer hasn't paid them
Several people have come forward claiming they worked at Dutchie’s Fresh Food Market in Kitchener but haven’t been paid wages by the grocery company.
-
Loblaw under fire for testing self-checkout receipt scanners at 4 Ontario locations
Loblaw is facing criticism after installing receipt scanners in four of its southern Ontario stores this week as part of a pilot project.
Northern Ontario
-
City of Greater Sudbury worker killed in Highway 144 crash
The dump truck driver who was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 144 on Wednesday worked for the City of Greater Sudbury, the union says.
-
One dead, one in custody after River Valley shooting, OPP says
A high police presence continues in the West Nipissing community of River Valley, located about 32 kilometres north of Markstay-Warren, following a fatal shooting Wednesday evening.
-
Air fryers catching on fire, glass breaking, handles melting prompt recall in Canada
Health Canada issued more recalls Thursday for Insignia air fryers and ovens, citing risks of overheated units, broken or melted handles, and broken glass.
N.L.
-
Curling for pride: Canadian Pride Curling Championship gets underway in St. John's
With a guest appearance by a Newfoundland dog and a ceremonial first rock thrown by a Newfoundland Olympic champion, the Canadian Pride Curling Championships officially opened in St. John's on Thursday.
-
Newfoundland capelin out of 'critical zone,' but not because there are more fish
Scientists say they no longer consider the capelin off Newfoundland's east coast to be in the critical zone, but it's not because there are more fish.
-
Baking business launches Newfoundland's first cake vending machine
A baking couple in the St. John's area says they’ve cooked up the first cake vending machine in Newfoundland and Labrador.