VANCOUVER -- A landslide north of Boston Bar, B.C., is responsible for widespread phone service disruptions being experienced around the province, according to Bell.

The phone company said in a statement Sunday that a landslide near the small community of North Bend, B.C., had damaged a third-party fibre line and was affecting calling for Bell Mobility and Virgin Mobile customers in the province.

Data, text messaging and calls to 911 were not affected, but some customers were experiencing disruptions to landline calling, according to Bell.

In its own statement, Rogers also blamed landslides affecting a fibre line for disruptions to LTE data service on Saturday. Some customers also experienced intermittent disruptions to 3G data, the company said. Those issues had been resolved Sunday, the company said.

Bell said it had crews on scene working to restore service, but could not provide an estimated time for restoration.

Several police departments across the province tweeted that their non-emergency lines were not working Saturday and Sunday, but they noted that 911 calls were unaffected.

RCMP detachments in North Vancouver, Burnaby and Nanaimo all shared notifications about the disruption, as did E-Comm, one of the companies responsible for 911 service in the province.

#Alert Non-emergency (2507542345) phone service has been interrupted. 911 HAS NOT BEEN IMPACTED AND REMAINS OPERABLE.Please refrain from reporting non-emergency incidents, updates to follow @cityofnanaimo — Nanaimo RCMP (@NanaimoRCMP) February 2, 2020

ALERT:



NON-EMERGENCY phone lines for all BC RCMP Detachments are currently down due to weather. This includes #NorthVan RCMP. Please be patient as we wait for services to be restored.



HOWEVER, Emergency lines ARE working



IN AN EMERGENCY, YOU CAN STILL CALL 911 pic.twitter.com/e0oGnPh8Bj — North Vancouver RCMP (@nvanrcmp) February 2, 2020

Please note that phone lines are currently down @BurnabyRCMP detachment.



9-1-1 emergency calls are NOT affected by this outage.



Updates will be provided when detachment phone lines are back in operation. — Burnaby RCMP (@BurnabyRCMP) February 2, 2020