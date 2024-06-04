B.C. organ donor project aims to reduce kidney rejection with better matches
Researchers in British Columbia have set their sights on virtually eliminating organ rejection by using advanced genetic testing to better match patients with kidney donors.
Dr. Paul Keown, lead researcher for the pilot project and a University of British Columbia specialist in immunology and transplantation, said the new technology involves genetic sequencing at the molecular level to significantly reduce the risk of a recipient's immune system rejecting a donor kidney.
"We hope to see rejection almost disappear," he said of the project, partly funded by Genome British Columbia and Genome Canada through a partnership with Canadian Blood Services.
About half of all transplants fail over time due to rejection, Keown said.
Currently, patients awaiting a transplant are tested for the same blood type with a potential donor. They are also tested to determine if they have antibodies — from pregnancy, a blood transfusion or a previous transplant — that would cause their immune system to attack a donor kidney.
It's long been known that the immune system uses a set of molecules called HLA, or human leukocyte antigens, to distinguish between its own cells and those from a donor organ, leading to possible rejection. But matching donors and recipients is difficult because there are more than 30,000 variations of HLA molecules.
Dr. James Lan, a transplant nephrologist who is involved with the project, said the new method compares small sequences called epitopes, the specific parts of HLA that are recognized by the immune system. There are only about 150 epitopes so it would be easier to match recipients and donors, he added.
One in three transplants fails over a decade, mainly due to rejection in half the cases, but it's possible for someone to live with a well-matched kidney for about 30 years, said Lan, medical director of the Immunology Laboratory at Vancouver General Hospital.
The new genetic sequencing technology can help find a match within about six hours, Lan said. It also allows doctors to tailor the amount of immunosuppressant medications to each patient, rather than a "one-size-fits-all" approach that results in more side-effects, including low blood counts and increased risk of infection and cancer, he added.
Overall, more organs would be available for people on long wait lists, many of whom need time-consuming and physically draining dialysis to aid failing kidneys that can no longer rid their blood of toxins.
However, the advanced technology would introduce a new challenge when it comes to fairly allocating donated kidneys to those who have been on a wait list for years but do not end up being well-matched to an available organ.
"You can imagine a scenario where someone has been waiting for 10 years and they're next on the wait list, but the organ is poorly matched and it goes to someone else who's better matched but hasn't waited as long," said Lan, adding the wait-list system will have to be revamped to make it as fair as possible.
Patients under age 18 and those who have built up antibodies that could result in rejection are currently prioritized for a transplant, he said.
The rapid sequencing technology is being tested in British Columbia to refine the degree of achievable genetic compatibility between patients and donors while six other labs in the country are joining that effort, said Lan, adding that patients could start to be matched in about three years.
"Every single kidney transplant that we do will save the system a quarter million dollars per patient over five years," said Lan.
Much of that comes from potentially ending costly dialysis treatments, which can reach about $100,000 per patient per year, and require three sessions a week for four hours, Lan said. The annual cost of medications and medical visits for transplant patients are about $20,000.
Nancy Verdin, 63, has had three kidney transplants — in 1988, 1992 and 1995 — but her immune system rejected all of them despite multiple immunosuppressant drugs.
"The reason I'm not getting a transplant now is because I do reject them, and it's a terrible waste," she said from Red Deer, Alta.
"Dialysis has kept me alive, but what I'm living with now is the long-term effects of dialysis. Your system just gets run down."
She said better matches with a "precious resource" would offer a chance at a "normal life."
"Even if it doesn't become available to me, it certainly is so exciting to know that it could be available to other people," Verdin said.
Lan said patients who have already had multiple failed transplants face a higher risk of rejecting future donor kidneys because their immune system has developed antibodies that mount a more aggressive attack against each subsequent new organ.
However, he did not rule out the possibility that "very complicated patients" could potentially be matched with a donor kidney.
"Oftentimes they have an urgency to get the next kidney transplant. But at least for their doctors looking after them, they will know with their eyes wide open, what's the best decision for that patient. Is it best for them to accept the next kidney that comes along to get them off dialysis first or does it make sense for them to wait a little bit longer, knowing that they're going to find a well-matched organ?"
The first kidney transplant, performed in the United States in the mid-1950s, involved identical twins whose genetic compatibility allowed for a matched donation without the need for immunosuppressant drugs, which were not available then.
"In a way, this is kind of like back-to-the-future in our field because we have medications and we don't have to do identical transplants," Lan said. "We can get as close as possible to that so that the immune system thinks the individuals are identical twins when they're actually not."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 4, 2024.
Canadian Press health coverage receives support through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association. CP is solely responsible for this content.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Feature Report Fixed or variable? Advice from more than 50 brokers for Canadians whose mortgages are up for renewal
Over the next year-and-a-half, 44 per cent of all mortgages will be up for renewal in Canada. To help guide consumers through these uncertain financial times, CTV News reached out to more than 50 mortgage brokers across Canada with a list of questions. Their answers provide professional guidance for individuals and families searching for clarity and sound advice.
9-year-old boy dies after being pulled from water at Ottawa's Britannia Beach
A nine-year-old boy died in hospital after being pulled from the Ottawa River at Britannia Beach.
12-hour days, burnout and lower wages: Ontario nurse says staff shortage getting worse
An Ontario nurse who's worked in the health-care field for more than 15 years says the staffing levels have never been as bad as they are now.
Policies, procedures often broken in awarding contracts to under-fire consulting firm: auditor general
Canada's auditor general is blasting federal government departments and agencies for disregarding their own procurement policies and failing to manage risks relating to contracts awarded to McKinsey and Company.
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin announce TLC reality series about their family
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are bringing their large family and their expected big adventures to TLC. The couple and the network simultaneously announced Tuesday that they will be the focus of a reality series about their family, set to debut on TLC in 2025.
How to spot a toxic workplace before accepting a job offer
The excitement of starting a new job can quickly subside once signs emerge that the workplace culture is toxic.
A 74-year-old in hospice care was declared dead, a sheriff's official said. Hours later, something truly astonishing happened
Constance Glantz had been in a nursing home. In hospice care. She was 74. She was declared dead. Then, she started to breath.
Inside Calgary's 5 most expensive homes for sale right now
So far this year there have been 905 homes that sold that were priced above $1M, a 54 per cent gain over last year.
Airline loses Ontario woman's suitcase, doesn't offer compensation for 3 months
An Ontario woman who took a trip to Mexico in February said the airline lost her luggage on the flight home and didn’t compensate her for three months.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. company that screens tenants for landlords under investigation by privacy watchdogs
A British Columbia company that performs background checks for landlords who are looking to screen potential tenants is coming under scrutiny from provincial and federal privacy watchdogs.
-
B.C. organ donor project aims to reduce kidney rejection with better matches
Researchers in British Columbia have set their sights on virtually eliminating organ rejection by using advanced genetic testing to better match patients with kidney donors.
-
Vancouver home sales fall nearly 20 per cent in May as inventory continues to climb
Greater Vancouver's real estate board says the number of homes that changed hands in May fell 19.9 per cent from the previous year as more new properties continued to hit the market.
Kelowna
-
'No Okanagan stone fruit' coming to B.C. grocer this year due to cold snap
An independent B.C. grocery store says it won't have Okanagan peaches, apricots, plums or nectarines on store shelves this summer due to the cold snap the province experienced earlier in the year.
-
Suspect caught making sundae during Kelowna break-in: RCMP
Mounties in Kelowna nabbed a would-be burglar with an apparent sweet tooth over the weekend.
-
Fire that destroyed Kelowna auto shop investigated as arson: RCMP
Mounties in Kelowna have deemed a fire that ripped through an automotive repair business in Kelowna over the weekend suspicious in nature.
Edmonton
-
McDavid keeps his cool while being mobbed by fans during a beer run
Connor McDavid does his own beer runs. He's just like us. The only difference is that he's mobbed by fans when he's loading the beers in his trunk.
-
Driver of stolen car killed in Tuesday morning crash in north Edmonton
One person was killed in a crash near Londonderry Mall and M.E. LaZerte School early Tuesday morning.
-
'We couldn't be more thrilled': Downtown LRT stations to play symphony recordings
Symphony music will begin playing throughout downtown LRT stations thanks to a pilot program introduced by the City of Edmonton and the Winspear Centre.
Calgary
-
Country superstar Shania Twain stops to dine at southern Alberta café
Staff at a southern Alberta eatery were thrilled to meet country superstar Shania Twain when she and her husband stopped in for a meal recently.
-
Former Midfield Mobile Home Park land being auctioned
Parcels of a prime 24-acre site, which was once home to dozens of families in the city of Calgary, are now up for auction to developers.
-
Case of Calgary woman seeking MAID will hear arguments from two advocacy groups
Two Canadian advocacy groups have been granted intervener status in the case of a 27-year-old Calgary woman fighting for access to medical assistance in dying (MAID), despite her father’s objections.
Lethbridge
-
Cruiser the black lab ready to join Lethbridge Police Service
The Lethbridge Police Service (LPS) has added a second police dog to the team.
-
Southern Alberta gearing up for the summer tourist season
Hotels and attractions are preparing for an influx of visitors over the next few months. Tourism Lethbridge believes the industry will continue its bounce back from COVID-19 this summer.
-
Lethbridge turns the taps back on at four public drinking stations across city
The City of Lethbridge has turned the taps back on at four public drinking stations across the city.
Winnipeg
-
FEATURE REPORT
FEATURE REPORT As millions of mortgages come up for renewal, how can you save money? Winnipeg brokers weigh in
As mortgage renewals surge across the country, CTV News Winnipeg asked several mortgage brokers in Winnipeg what residents should consider when refinancing a mortgage.
-
Winnipeg murder trial hears killer hospitalized numerous times for mental health
A Winnipeg murder trial has heard an admitted serial killer has a history of mental illness, including depression and thoughts of suicide.
-
Tornado watches, warnings issued for part of northwestern Ontario
Tornado watches and warnings have been issued for a portion of northwestern Ontario.
Regina
-
FEATURE REPORT
FEATURE REPORT Renewing your mortgage? Here's what brokers in Regina and across Canada recommend
Those paying off a mortgage in Regina surely know the pain of increasing interest rates – with the Queen City ranking high above the national average in several metrics.
-
Here's why gas prices might drop in Sask. this week
Canadians for Affordable Energy (CAF) President Dan McTeague believes gas prices might see a slight decline to start the month of June.
-
'Trust and accountability': Sask. NDP renew calls for investigation of former gov't house leader
The NDP Opposition believes the change in former Government House Leader Jeremy Harrison's story concerning his visit to the legislative building with a gun warrants his removal from the Sask. Party's cabinet and caucus.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. researchers studying eyes for early signs of Alzheimer's disease
A new study by University of Saskatchewan researchers hopes to find early diagnostic indications of Alzheimer’s through routine eye exams.
-
New assault allegations emerge against staff member at Sask. private Christian school
Saskatoon police and the provincial education ministry confirmed they’re investigating new allegations of assault at a private Christian school embroiled in a $25 million lawsuit claiming a history of abuse.
-
Judge signals accused killer Greg Fertuck may file for a mistrial, 11 days before verdict
Greg Fertuck is trying to apply for a mistrial, just 11 days before a judge is expected to deliver the verdict in his murder trial.
Toronto
-
Mom of teen who died at Ont. school urges all to hold their kids tight
The mother of a 16-year-old with special needs who died at his eastern Ontario high school last month says she is broken because her boy is gone, and she wants everyone to hold their own children tight.
-
FEATURE REPORT
FEATURE REPORT 'Harder than anything': Ontario family's mortgage payments to increase by more than $2,000
An Ontario mother said her mortgage payments are about to practically double – translating to more than $2,000 extra per month if interest rates don’t dip on Wednesday – and it’s 'harder than anything' she’s ever faced.
-
Senior dragged during alleged purse robbery attempt at St. Catharines police station
A 39-year-old St. Catharines resident has been charged after officials say a woman was dragged through a local police station while trying to stop a man from allegedly stealing her purse.
Montreal
-
Woman, 67, arrested in connection with Robert Miller sex-assault investigation
Montreal police arrested a woman in connection with the sex-assault investigation into billionaire Robert Miller.
-
Heading to downtown Montreal for the Grand Prix? You might want to leave your car at home
The Formula One Grand Prix is kicking off in Montreal, and city officials are asking anyone thinking of heading downtown this weekend to leave their car at home.
-
Police raiding several West Island locations in 'grandparent scam' investigation
Dozens of Quebec police officers are carrying out multiple raids on Montreal's West Island Tuesday in connection with an alleged 'grandparent scam.'
Ottawa
-
9-year-old boy dies after being pulled from water at Ottawa's Britannia Beach
A nine-year-old boy died in hospital after being pulled from the Ottawa River at Britannia Beach.
-
FEATURE REPORT
FEATURE REPORT What should you do in Ottawa to get the best mortgage?
More than two million Canadians will renew their mortgages over the next year-and-a-half. CTV News asked more than 50 mortgage brokers across Canada how to get the best mortgage deal. This is what we found.
-
Federal public servants should be compensated for Canada Life fiasco, government report recommends
A federal committee is recommending that public servants who suffered financial losses as a result of delayed or denied claims by Canada Life Insurance be compensated.
Atlantic
-
FEATURE REPORT
FEATURE REPORT Here's what a Maritime mortgage broker suggests to get the best rates on your upcoming renewal
Some Maritime mortgage holders are anxiously awaiting a Wednesday announcement when the Bank of Canada will provide an update on the key interest rate.
-
Cocaine seized from vehicle travelling near Cobequid Pass toll plaza: N.S. RCMP
A man from Halifax has been charged after drugs were seized from a home in Nova Scotia's Colchester County.
-
Baby eels worth up to $350K destined for overseas market intercepted in Nova Scotia
Federal fisheries officials say they seized 60 kilograms of baby eels worth between $250,000 and $350,000 at a ground transport facility in Dartmouth, N.S., on Friday.
London
-
Community digging in its heels as deadline passes to save Durham's inpatient beds
Durham's inpatient beds are gone — all 10 of them have been moved to neighbouring hospitals, as of Monday.
-
'We all do the same job!' IMT workers in Ingersoll on strike for wage parity
All 208 Unionized workers at IMT Defence in Ingersoll say they are striking “for the next generation.” The members of United Steel Workers Local 2918 voted 98 per cent in favour of strike action.
-
London police officer recognized for sharing mental health journey
A London police officer has been recognized by the Police Association of Ontario (PAO) for sharing his mental health journey.
Kitchener
-
FEATURE REPORT
FEATURE REPORT Fixed or variable mortgage rate: Kitchener and Guelph brokers weigh in on which you should choose
More than two million Canadians will renew their mortgages over the next year-and-a-half. CTV News asked more than 50 mortgage brokers across Canada how to get the best mortgage deal. This is what we found.
-
University of Guelph not being fined $20K for pro-Palestine encampment location, despite original claim
The University of Guelph said it was being fined $20,000 per day for non-compliance because a pro-Palestine encampment was obstructing the evacuation pathway from a campus building.
-
National Bank of Canada seizes Ont. woman's car by mistake
A university student woke up one morning to find her car had been towed away without warning. She finally got answers - just not the ones she expected.
Northern Ontario
-
FEATURE REPORT
FEATURE REPORT 'Harder than anything': Ontario family's mortgage payments to increase by more than $2,000
An Ontario mother said her mortgage payments are about to practically double – translating to more than $2,000 extra per month if interest rates don’t dip on Wednesday – and it’s 'harder than anything' she’s ever faced.
-
A 74-year-old in hospice care was declared dead, a sheriff's official said. Hours later, something truly astonishing happened
Constance Glantz had been in a nursing home. In hospice care. She was 74. She was declared dead. Then, she started to breath.
-
B.C. school district apologizes for asking students, 'Should Israel exist?'
The Burnaby School District superintendent has issued an apology and launched an investigation after a Grade 6/7 class was presented with a question regarding the existence of Israel.
N.L.
-
N.L. becomes latest province to eye stricter tobacco regulations
Newfoundland and Labrador has floated an eyebrow-raising trial balloon in a bid to further the public health fight against tobacco and nicotine.
-
'Loneliness will kill': N.L. long-term care homes struggled with COVID restrictions
A study from Newfoundland and Labrador's Memorial University says visitor restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic left long-term care visitors with a 'significant' increase in isolation, leading to concerns about residents' mental and physical health.
-
Solutions coming for piled-up bodies outside Newfoundland hospital
Health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador say they are only weeks away from a solution to move unclaimed human remains out of roadside freezers and into a nearby hospital.