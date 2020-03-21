VANCOUVER -- British Columbia's top doctor is ordering all personal service establishments - such as salons and spas - in the province to close.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced the change at the province's daily briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic Saturday. Henry also announced 74 new positive tests for the novel coronavirus in the province, and one additional death.

There are now 424 people in British Columbia who have tested positive for the virus, and 10 people have died. Nine of the10 people who have died from the virus in B.C. were residents of the Lynn Valley Care Centre seniors' care home in North Vancouver.

On Friday, B.C. announced a moratorium on dining inside restaurants, ordering all establishments to switch to a take-out and delivery only model.

Earlier Saturday morning, B.C.'s Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, Selina Robinson, held a separate press conference to talk about the steps the province is taking to help homeless and vulnerable people who may become infected with COVID-19.

The province stopped short of a B.C.-wide ban on evictions during the pandemic, however. Renters and tenant advocates have been calling for such a ban as measures to contain COVID-19 increasingly impact residents' wages.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Jen St. Denis

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the day.