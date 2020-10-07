VANCOUVER -- A registered nurse working in Kelowna, B.C., has been suspended for failing to follow COVID-19 protocols earlier in the pandemic.

Nurse Dale Henly voluntarily agreed to a four-week suspension of his certificate, according to a disciplinary notice posted last week on the B.C. College of Nursing Professionals website.

The college said the nurse didn't "adhere to scientific based infection and control practices" back in March, and also made "inappropriate comments concerning the COVID-19 pandemic."

On top of his suspension, the nurse has agreed to a number of working restrictions that will be in place for up to 24 months. The college said he's not allowed to be the sole nurse on duty, or to have supervision over students or new hires, among other conditions.

The college's inquiry committee is "satisfied that the terms will protect the public," according to the notice.