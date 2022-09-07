B.C. nurse disciplined for anti-vaccine social media posts, attempt to fake proof of COVID-19 immunization

A B.C. nurse who asked a colleague to create fake proof of vaccination against COVID-19 has been suspended for one week.

Jeremiah Isaksen entered into a consent agreement with the BC College of Nurses and Midwives on Sept. 4 to address "practice issues" that arose while he was working in Nanaimo as a community health nurse in 2021 and 2022.

In addition to asking a coworker to create "false vaccination records for him," Isaksen also posted on social media saying "the COVID-19 vaccine was unnecessary, unsafe, and possibly lethal," a summary of the agreement reads. In an unrelated incident, he was found to have given "edible cannabis products" to an elder.

Isaksen agreed to a one-week suspension and agreed to take a course on ethics, and review informed consent. He will also have to "discuss his learning in relation to his conduct" with a practice consultant, the summary says.

In July, another B.C. nurse was suspended for six months for creating fake vaccine cards for four patients.

The province required proof of vaccination in order to access many non-essential services between Sept. 13 of 2021 and April 8, 2022.

Other incidents of alleged fraud related to vaccine cards have included a pharmacy in the Lower Mainland that was reportedly helping unvaccinated people download the electronic proof of immunization, and vulnerable people in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside being offered money by people who were trying to get a card without getting the shot themselves.