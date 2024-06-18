B.C. Mountie back on duty despite criminal charges, misconduct probe
An RCMP officer who is awaiting trial on three criminal charges for shooting a suspect – and was disciplined for an alleged road rage incident while on leave – is back on active duty in B.C.’s Fraser Valley, CTV News has learned.
The RCMP confirmed Kevin Biagioni is no longer on paid leave from the Chilliwack detachment following repeated inquiries from CTV News about his status over a period of seven days.
The force also revealed Biagioni, who held the rank of constable at the time of the shooting, has been promoted to corporal.
"Sorry for the delay in response. Cpl. Biagioni is currently operational and his duty status is subject to continuous review and assessment," a spokesperson wrote in a one-line email Monday.
The RCMP would not say when he was returned to active duty, but in a separate email to CTV News said Biagioni's promotion happened in February 2022 – while he was under investigation for the on-duty shooting, but prior to him being criminally charged.
Several members of the public contacted CTV News saying they were shocked by the possibility that Biagioni could be back in uniform and on the street.
But one former law enforcement official says the move is not a surprise at all, calling the RCMP a broken institution with a long-documented failure to hold itself or its members accountable.
"The fact that you would even allow this person to go anywhere near serving the public as a police officer is very concerning," said Kash Heed, former B.C. solicitor general and former chief of the West Vancouver Police Department.
"This is just one more example of the fact that they are not serving the community in a credible way."
On-duty shooting
Biagioni was charged with aggravated assault, discharging a firearm with intent and careless use of a firearm in November of 2022, stemming from an on-duty shooting in January of 2021.
The BC Prosecution Service confirmed he has been indicted and ordered to stand trial on all counts, with dates set for January of 2025.
None of the charges have been proven in court and few details on the circumstances of the shooting have been released.
A civil lawsuit was filed by the man who was critically injured, alleging that he was standing still with his hands in the air when Biagioni opened fire without warning. He acknowledged he had something in his hand and did not drop it, but also said the weapon police said he was wielding then was a thin, metal shish-kebab skewer. The claim also says the man was in "a state of acute mental health distress."
In response, Biagioni acknowledged that the weapon was a "meat skewer" but said the suspect was "confrontational and aggressive." He denied firing his weapon without warning and said the shooting was a justified use of force due to the reasonable belief that the suspect posed an "imminent threat."
None of the claims in the civil suit have been tested in court.
Alleged road rage, impaired driving incident
CTV News began asking questions about Biagioni's status after being sent photos and video, published by the Chilliwack Progress, from a crime scene in April of this year showing him in uniform with his gun holstered.
The images came as a shock to Brianne Giasson, who says she doesn’t feel safe knowing Biagioni is on duty in the community, believing he can’t be trusted with a weapon or behind the wheel of a vehicle.
"I kind of went into a spiral, I felt my anxiety going up" she said, describing the moment she recognized Biagioni. "Right away, I started freaking out."
Giasson first encountered Biagioni on Christmas Day, 2022 while he was on leave as a result of the shooting charges.
That day, when she told CTV News she and her partner were rear-ended by an allegedly impaired driver in what she described as a road rage incident at a McDonald's drive-thru. The impact left the vehicle totalled and the couple traumatized.
That driver was Biagioni.
No criminal charges were ever recommended or approved – something Giasson says she still can’t quite believe. The experience, she said, shattered her trust in the local police force.
"I've lost complete faith in them. I definitely feel nervous every time I see a police car," she said.
"I think it's unfortunate because they are supposed to be there if I'm in trouble or in danger. I'm supposed to call them. How am I going to trust them to actually act responsibly, to take care of me or anybody else?"
'Internal disciplinary process'
The RCMP did discipline Biagioni, according to an email Giasson received from the force's Professional Responsibility Unit in B.C.
Almost no details were provided, with the spokesperson citing privacy rights.
"I am permitted to share certain summary details with you as a person affected by his actions," the message said.
"As a result of the incident that you refer to, the RCMP initiated an internal disciplinary process in relation to one or more contraventions of the RCMP Code of Conduct. Following an investigation, one or more contraventions were substantiated and Cpl. Biagioni was issued disciplinary measures."
Mounties refused to give Giasson any information about the officer's duty status, again citing privacy legislation.
The lack of transparency about the consequences of the internal investigation and Biagioni's being back on active duty have further eroded Giasson's trust in the RCMP.
"How can he hold up the law when he's breaking it himself?" she said.
"People have been emotionally, physically hurt by this man, and they are still allowing him to work and supposedly protect the people of Chilliwack. And he's allowed to actually have a weapon on him? It just seems really irresponsible and it doesn’t seem like they have the best interests of the people of Chilliwack in their mind."
'We've got to call out the RCMP on this'
Heed says the allegations against Biagioni are "disturbing" but reflect systemic, entrenched issues in the force that go beyond the case of this individual officer.
"We see this regularly occurring within the RCMP, where, in fact, individuals (who) should have no contact with the public, that are under investigation, are allowed to go back into uniform and serve in the community," he told CTV News.
When officers in other policing agencies are criminally charged in use-of-force incidents that happen on duty, Heed says those members are routinely put on administrative leave pending the conclusion of the case.
"I think that's why we've got to call out the RCMP on this," he says.
CTV News asked a spokesperson for the RCMP in Ottawa for information about how decisions about duty status for officers facing criminal charges are made and received a response more than 24 hours after deadline.
"Public trust is essential for the RCMP to effectively fulfill its mandate. As a result, RCMP employees are expected to conduct themselves in a manner that meets the rightfully high expectations of Canadians," the statement said, before providing general information about member conduct and the disciplinary process.
Regarding officers facing criminal charges, the spokesperson emphasized the right of all Canadians to be presumed innocent until proven guilty.
"To penalize members prior to a thorough and proper investigation being completed is contrary to the rule of law in Canada, unless there are exceptional circumstances and the member is clearly involved in the contravention," the statement continued.
The RCMP also pointed to a policy that allows for members to be put on unpaid leave in "exceptional circumstances" where the officer's conduct "has a highly detrimental impact on the integrity or operations of the RCMP or the member's ability to perform their duties."
'No excuse'
The apparent reluctance of the RCMP to provide CTV News with information about Biagioni's duty status and the refusal to provide Giasson with an answer when she asked about the same issue is something that Heed says is unacceptable from a taxpayer-funded organization with a mandate to serve and protect.
"The public has a right to know, absolutely has a right to know," he said. "He is out there serving the public. The RCMP should not hide behind this veil of privacy rights."
The lack of transparency and accountability in this case, Heed says, is endemic to the RCMP where significant institutional failures have been repeatedly exposed and documented – most recently in the final report of the Nova Scotia Mass Casualty Commission.
British Columbia is the province with the highest number of RCMP officers in Canada but there were also 1,670 unfilled positions as of April of this year, according to data provided by the public safety ministry.
The overall vacancy rate at that time sat at just under 23 per cent, with officers on leave accounting for a significant percentage of those vacancies. For example, of the 583 vacancies in the provincial police service, 296 are due to members on leave.
Asked if this might play a role in the decision to reinstate officers like Biagioni, Heed said there is "no excuse" for allowing an officer facing these criminal charges to be on duty and armed.
Correction
A previous version of this story reported Biagioni was still a constable when he was criminally charged, based on documents from the B.C. Prosecution Service and court documents from the B.C. government. The RCMP has confirmed Biagioni was promoted while being investigated for the shooting, but before charges were approved.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard is a terrorist group, says Canada
Canada will list Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), a branch of the Iranian Armed Forces, as a terrorist group.
Wife of Toronto gunman says two victims allegedly defrauded family of life savings
The wife of a gunman in a fatal Toronto shooting says he believed the two victims were behind an alleged mortgage investment scheme that defrauded their family.
Police Hate Crime Unit investigating truck playing 'offensive and hateful' video seen driving around Toronto
The Toronto Police Hate Crime Unit is investigating after a cube van was seen driving around the city playing a video which has been called 'offensive' and 'hateful.'
Police look to identify 'nudist runner of the woods' caught on camera in western Quebec
The MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais police say the owner of a Val-des-Mont business discovered security camera footage of someone running naked across his property on June 8 around 1:30 a.m.
Marge Simpson's likeness found in ancient Egyptian coffin. What does this discovery mean?
Coffin lids during the New Kingdom era are known for their intricate designs, but this particular cover was remarkable for another reason from the perspective of social media users and fans of the longtime Fox animated sitcom 'The Simpsons.'
Here's how summer blockbusters are expected to fare after last year's 'Barbenheimer' phenomenon
On the heels of last summer's 'Barbenheimer' takeover, movie theatres are seeing a slow start to the summer blockbuster season.
Historic building in Italy damaged by parkour tourists
Jumping from building to building in an ancient city might seem like a dream for those who practice parkour — a sport that involves making it past obstacles — but it can cause damage to historic buildings.
Olive oil shortage 'delicate dance' for cash-strapped restaurants
Canadian restaurants that rely on what is being called 'liquid gold' as the backbone of their menu are being forced to eat a massive extra cost during a worldwide olive oil shortage.
House rises for the summer, gov't vows to return 'ruthlessly' focused on improving Canadians' lives
The House of Commons has adjourned a few days early for its summer break, after members of Parliament agreed to pause their legislative business until mid-September.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
Nanaimo highway crash sends 2 to hospital
Two people were rushed to hospital Wednesday morning, including one in an air ambulance, after a serious crash closed a section of highway in Nanaimo, B.C.
-
B.C. police complaint commissioner investigating sexual misconduct allegations against Vancouver police sergeant
A veteran sergeant with the Vancouver Police Department is under investigation by the B.C. police complaint commissioner following allegations of sexual misconduct from seven women, including female police officers and former students of his criminal justice courses.
-
Outdoor pet areas added to vessels on BC Ferries busiest route
Outdoor pet areas will be available on all BC Ferries vessels sailing its busiest route in time for the Canada Day long weekend.
Kelowna
-
Kelowna RCMP release sketch of suspect who attempted to sexually assault stranger
Police in Kelowna have released a suspect sketch in hopes of locating the man who attempted to sexually assault a stranger on a walking trail earlier this month.
-
Worker killed in accident at Kelowna construction site
A construction worker died in a workplace incident in Kelowna on Friday, authorities have confirmed.
-
B.C. weather: Sun in forecast after record-breaking low weekend temperatures
Many parts of B.C. will see several days of sun this week after some regions experienced record-breaking low temperatures over the weekend.
Edmonton
-
Oilers take lead from star captain McDavid in clawing way back into Stanley Cup Final
Somehow, some way, the Edmonton Oilers are alive in the Stanley Cup Final despite starting the series against the Florida Panthers with three losses. How they did it, you might wonder, is also the reason why you might not have any doubt: their star players, in particular Connor McDavid, ramped up their play to dominate and, importantly, thrived under the pressure of elimination.
-
Drugs, guns, cash seized in Strathcona County RCMP's 'largest bust'
Two people have been charged in connection to what Strathcona County RCMP said is the largest single seizure ever made by its drug unit.
-
Edmonton police ask for help to identify suspects in string of robberies
The Edmonton Police Service needs help to identify three suspects involved in a string of robberies in June 2023.
Calgary
-
Think you have a summer cold? There's a good chance it's COVID: experts
The circulation of respiratory viruses is normally highest in the fall and winter but COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have been increasing over the spring and as we approach the summer.
-
Have you seen Matthew? Calgary police seek missing man
Calgary police are looking for help as they search for a man who went missing from the community of Bowness earlier this month.
-
Why are city crews flushing fire hydrants amid Calgary's water restrictions?
While water restrictions remain in effect throughout Calgary, the city said it still has to follow some necessary practices that might appear wasteful – such as flushing water lines via hydrants.
Lethbridge
-
More students looking for summer jobs leads to competitive market
It wasn't long ago many businesses were struggling to hire enough people to meet their staffing needs...
-
Alberta seniors to get 25% discount on driver’s medical exam
Seniors in Alberta will get a break if they need a medical exam to renew their driver’s licence.
-
Lethbridge Fire and EMS refresh river rescue training ahead of summer
With summer nearing, many will be finding ways to beat the heat, including taking a float down the Oldman River, and that has Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services (LFES) refreshing their water skills.
Winnipeg
-
'We're not cutting people off': Birchwood Terrace residents told not to worry about losing government supports
It's been more than one month since around 250 residents at a St. James area apartment were told to leave immediately due to structure deterioration, and now the premier is telling them not to worry.
-
Manitoba Tories in difficult position following byelection loss: professor
A political studies professor says the Manitoba NDP's byelection win of a Progressive Conservative stronghold seat shows the Tories are at a low point.
-
Manitoba dog owner warning of rabies after dogs attacked by skunks
A Manitoba dog owner is warning others to be careful about rabies after rabid skunks attacked her dogs earlier this month.
Regina
-
'Make them more uncomfortable': Riders look to keep win streak alive in Ti-Cats rematch
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have started the 2024 season on the road with a 2-0 record for the first time in franchise history after defeating the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Sunday.
-
'Sight to behold': U.S. Air Force cargo jet lands in Regina
Regina's International Airport hosted a true aerial behemoth late last week – courtesy of the United States Air Force (USAF).
-
Pats' Tanner Howe ready for dream come true experience at upcoming NHL Draft
Tanner Howe doesn't know when he'll hear his name called in Las Vegas at the upcoming NHL Draft, but the Prince Albert product and Regina Pats captain does know when it happens it will be a dream come true.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. entrepreneur launches recycling pickup service, Reroute
A new service in Saskatoon aims to eliminate the hassle of getting recycling to the right places.
-
Saskatoon’s father and son race for epic prize on Amazing Race Canada
A father son duo from Saskatoon are set to appear on season 10 of The Amazing Race Canada.
-
Fundraising company left in the dark over money owed by defunct Sask. private school
A fundraising company says it was left in the dark by a Saskatoon Montessori School that is facing allegations about teachers not being paid.
Toronto
-
Wife of Toronto gunman says two victims allegedly defrauded family of life savings
The wife of a gunman in a fatal Toronto shooting says he believed the two victims were behind an alleged mortgage investment scheme that defrauded their family.
-
No TTC service on large section of King Street after streetcar derailment
The TTC says there is no service on a large stretch of King Street heading into the Wednesday afternoon rush hour after a streetcar derailed.
-
One person injured in shooting in York: TPS
One person has been transported to hospital in serious condition after a shooting in York on Wednesday evening.
Montreal
-
Here's when Montreal will see a break from the heat
Quebec has been dealing with a ridge of high pressure, which is responsible for the heat wave we've been seeing this week. Here's the forecast for when it's expected to break.
-
Montreal restaurant hit with projectiles; owner says it's because he is Jewish
Montreal police are investigating after a Jewish-owned business in the city's Mile End neighbourhood was hit with projectiles.
-
Rent prices in some Quebec cities are out of control, tenant group says
Moving into a new apartment anywhere in Quebec now comes with price tags unseen. Tenant groups say they have observed a pattern of rent increases that show the market is in their view, 'nightmarish.'
Ottawa
-
High demand for air conditioners and electric fans as heatwave persists
Demand is high in Ottawa for electric fans and air conditioners, and it means HVAC workers are extra busy.
-
The unique ice from Shawville, Que. that is in high demand in this heat wave
Pushing out 18 tonnes of ice every day, Pontiac Ice says this early season heat wave has driven up demand for its ice cold product.
-
Residents, some councillors opposed to possibility of using clear plastic garbage bags in Ottawa
A policy idea that could come into effect in future years is getting pushback from residents and some members of city council.
Atlantic
-
Records to watch as temperatures soar in the Maritimes Wednesday
High temperatures for many communities in the Maritimes are forecast to reach near the standing records on Wednesday.
-
Transport Canada rescinding approval for Dartmouth Cove infill project: minister’s office
Transport Canada is rescinding its approval for the Dartmouth Cove infill project that has caused much back and forth between locals and officials.
-
RCMP seek witnesses after N.S. man dies, gas-powered bike goes missing
Police say they are looking for witnesses after fatal incident involving a gas-powered bicycle in Tupperville, N.S., Monday afternoon.
London
-
Cyclist dies after crash in east London
London police say a 54-year-old cyclist has died after a crash in the city’s east end.
-
Teen worker injured after fall at construction site
Initial reports indicated the worker fell from the top of this structure around 8:30 this morning. According to Elgin OPP, the 19-year-old victim suffered serious injuries.
-
'Start cleaning up your buildings': Tenant calls for better safety and security at one of city’s newest public housing buildings
It opened just a little more than two years ago with a goal of providing safe and affordable housing for those in need. Now some tenants at 122 Baseline Rd. W., a public housing apartment, say their building has become overrun by crime and drugs.
Kitchener
-
Baden high school students 'can’t even focus' dealing with lack of air conditioning
Students at Waterloo-Oxford District Secondary School are struggling with the lack of air conditioning in some parts of the Baden school.
-
Landowners protest at regional headquarters over Wilmot land deal
About two dozen people gathered outside of the Region of Waterloo headquarters on Wednesday evening, to protest the region’s controversial bid to acquire 770 acres of Wilmot farmland.
-
Two vehicles catch fire in Waterloo crash
Two people have minor injuries after a fiery crash on Frobisher Drive in Waterloo on Wednesday afternoon.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario’s Ministry of Labour charged with criminal negligence causing death in Sudbury, Ont., mining fatality
Ontario’s Ministry of Labour and one of its employees have been charged with criminal negligence causing death in connection with a 2006 mining fatality in the Sudbury area.
-
Police say northern Ont. suspect resold $94K in rented equipment after removing GPS
A 47-year-old suspect from Powassan, Ont., has been charged with fraud and drug offences, as well as for participating in a criminal organization.
-
Timmins announces new bylaw to curb loitering in parks
While Timmins DIY Community Health Timmins met with people who are homeless and sleeping outside, the City of Timmins was enacting a new bylaw to curb loitering.
N.L.
-
Residents ordered to flee central Labrador town as wildfire rages nearby
Fire officials are keeping a close eye on rising temperatures as seven wildfires burn in western and central Labrador.
-
Body of 59-year-old man pulled from water off Newfoundland's Bonavista Peninsula
Police say first responders pulled the body of a 59-year-old man from the water off Newfoundland's Bonavista Peninsula on Tuesday, after he didn't return home from a fishing trip.
-
Newfoundland premier says Trudeau has shown 'willingness' to carbon tax alternatives
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey says the prime minister has 'shown a willingness to alternatives' to the controversial federal carbon pricing system.