VANCOUVER -- The B.C. man who pleaded guilty to stabbing his ex-girlfriend 47 times and then deliberately crashing his SUV while she was in the passenger seat has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 15 years.

Jan Poepl's sentence for second-degree murder was handed down Tuesday by B.C. Supreme Court Justice Kathleen Ker, who remarked on the "horrific and brutal" nature of the crime.

The court previously heard that after stabbing Nicole Porciello dozens of times, Poepl decided to record her with his cellphone rather than call 911.

“It is shocking in its total absence of empathy or concern for what he has just done to the woman he reported to love," Ker said. “He did not phone anyone or endeavour to get help”

Peopl, a former real estate agent, then left Porciello bleeding in his car for nearly two hours as he did online banking, ordered a flat-screen TV and sent an email resigning from his job, according to an agreed upon statement of facts.

He eventually got back into the SUV and drove it into a light pole in an apparent effort to make it look like she died in an accident. Porciello was thrown from the vehicle and into a ditch, where she was later discovered by first responders.

Ker said the accused had been in a jealous rage after his ex-girlfriend had broken off their relationship nine days before her murder.

