B.C. man wanted after missing court appearance on organized crime charges

British Columbia's anti-gang police agency is searching for a Vancouver Island man after he failed to appear in court on charges related to organized crime as part of a suspected drug trafficking ring.

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C. is seeking information on the whereabouts of Johnathan Erin Clifford, who was last known to be living in the Comox Valley, according to the police agency.

Clifford, who was born in 1982, was arrested along with five others in January 2022 as part of a police crackdown on a suspected drug trafficking network with links to the Hells Angels in the Comox Valley and Campbell River areas.

Police executed four search warrants in the area, seizing approximately 3.5 kilograms of cocaine, $160,000 in cash and several guns, according to the CFSEU.

All six people arrested – Shawna Lynne Leblanc, Peter Bruce Billie, Rhys Tyler Vernon Bolton, Jeff Scott Pasanen, Randall James King and Johnathan Erin Clifford – were released pending court appearances.

Clifford was due in court on Feb. 1, but he is now wanted on an arrest warrant after failing to appear.

Court records show he is charged with participating in the activities of a criminal organization and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact local police or Crime Stoppers.