B.C. man thought lotto win was 'impossible,' but wife says 'finally, LOL'

A B.C. man was shocked to find out he'd become a millionaire overnight, but his wife seemed to think it was about time.

Richmond resident Zhi Shen recently purchased a Lotto 6/49 ticket, and won the guaranteed prize of $1 million.

He said he checked the results online, but didn't believe what he was seeing.

"I thought it was impossible," Shen told the B.C. Lottery Corporation.

"I called my son and asked him to come over and check."

While celebrating with his son, Shen let his wife in on the news. According to BCLC, her response was, "finally, LOL!"

Shen is happy for the newfound fortune, but said part of what he likes about playing the lottery is that the money goes to charity. He said he'd always planned to make a donation, but if he didn't win, at least some of the cash from his tickets goes to good causes.

According to BCLC, funds generated by gambling in B.C. go to supporting health-care, education and community programs.

Shen didn't say which charity he'd give a portion of his winnings. He told BCLC he celebrated with his family, and is now taking time to decide what to do with the cash.

The top prize in the Nov. 13 draw – a $5 million jackpot – went unclaimed, but one resident of Quebec matched five of the six numbers plus the bonus number, entitling them to $185,144.90.

Shen was the only $1-million winner.

The odds of winning the jackpot, according to PlayNow.com, are one in 13,983,816.

The odds of winning Shen's prize, by matching a 10-digit number, vary depending on the number of tickets issued.