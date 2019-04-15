A young man who died while on vacation in Thailand has been identified as a resident of British Columbia.

Media in Southeast Asia reported that a 25-year-old Canadian man fell 100 metres when a cable from the zipline became disconnected.

The Bangkok Post reported that the man fell into a creek below and was pronounced dead over the weekend.

The Post reported the man, who it named as Spencer Charles, was on vacation with a group of people, and that family members in Canada were believed to be on their way to Thailand.

CTV News Vancouver has learned the man’s full name is Spencer Donaldson, and he's from Fruitvale, B.C.

"It's shocking," said Steve Morissette, the mayor of the village in the West Kootenays.

Morisette did not know if Donaldson still lived in Fruitvale but confirmed his parents are still residents of the area.

A Global Affairs Canada spokesperson told CTV Monday that a Canadian had died, but would not provide the person's identity or any further information.

"Consular services are provided to the family and loved ones of the Canadian," the spokesperson said.

"Due to the provisions under the Privacy Act, no further information can be disclosed."

The BBC and other media reported the cause of the cable disconnect is under investigation, and that the Flight of the Gibbon attraction has been shut down while police investigate.

The zipline costs about US$131, according to the website.

Online, the tourist attraction claims it's the "#1 zipline tour operator in Thailand," and that it was established 12 years ago.

"Book a Zipline tour with Flight of the Gibbon and you will enjoy our award-winning service combined with the highest possible safety standards," the website says.

"Glide effortlessly through the treetops for a unique view of the stunning Thai rainforest on a day full of fun and thrills."

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Emad Agahi and CTVNews.ca