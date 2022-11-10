B.C. lottery winner finally buying dream car, a '98 Dodge Viper
The latest lottery millionaire from British Columbia has one major purchase in mind.
Castlegar resident Chad Madrigga told the B.C. Lottery Corporation he's ready to finally purchase his dream car, a 1998 Dodge Viper.
“I’ve always wanted a Viper and a few times before I almost bought one, but then common sense kicked in,” Madrigga said in a BCLC news release.
The lottery winner scored a Maxmillions prize in the Oct. 21 Lotto Max draw, with a ticket purchased at the Genelle General Store, and learned about his luck while helping fix his girlfriend's Jeep.
"She saw there was a winner in the area and insisted that I check my ticket and sure enough, a winner," he said. "You probably can’t publish what I said next."
Madrigga said his girlfriend was so excited, she had a custom shirt made to commemorate the occasion reading "I've got a million & one reasons to smile." He wore the shirt while claiming his prize money.
After buying his Viper, Madrigga told the BCLC he'll be using some of his $1 million prize to renovate his garage and take his family on a road trip across Canada.
Winning a Maxmillions prize requires matching all seven numbers in a given draw, meaning the odds are just as bad as winning a full Lotto Max jackpot – one in 33,294,800, specifically.
