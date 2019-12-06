VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s jobs minister says the province's economy remains resilient despite disappointing news from Statistics Canada's Labour Force Survey Friday.

The Canadian economy posted its biggest monthly job loss since the financial crisis as the unemployment rate pushed higher in November.

B.C. lost more than 18,000 jobs last month but Jobs Minister Bruce Ralston says his government has created more than 70,000 jobs overall since it took power in 2017.

Ralston acknowledges there are workers who are struggling in B.C., especially in forestry, and his government remains dedicated to assisting these hard-hit communities.